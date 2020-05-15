Ava Jennette Robbins – 2-14-21 / 5-9-2020

Ava Jeannette Robbins passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 at the age of 99. Ava was born on February 14, 1921 in Cumby, Texas to Gaylord Watson Gillis and Ethel Irons. Ava was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Bill Robbins, whose career in the oil industry gave them the opportunity to enjoy living at various locations in Texas (Dallas, McAllen, Corpus Christi, Odessa and Houston), Louisiana (New Orleans and Shreveport), and Alberta, Canada (Calgary) before retiring to Katy, Texas. Ava especially loved the ten years she lived in Alberta, where she enjoyed the splendor of the Rocky Mountains, participating in an active “oilfield wives” social circle and traveling with her future son-in-law’s family to watch him play hockey.

When they returned to Texas, Ava began working as a receptionist at Keller-Williams Realty and was an active member of the Magic Circle Republican Women’s Club. Ava, of Christian faith, was a loving wife and mother, and will be long remembered for her Southern charm and graciousness. Fiercely independent, she remained in full control of her mental faculties to the very end and despite her advanced age, was able to continue living at the home she loved in Katy, Texas. The family is grateful to the many friends, neighbors and associates who helped make this possible.

Ava is survived by: Cynthia Hutson (daughter) of Katy, Texas; Nanette Shearer (daughter) and husband Daniel of Spruce Grove, Alberta; William Hutson (gransdson) and wife Audrey of Normal, Illinois; Hilary Petersen (granddaughter) of Devon, Alberta; Ryan Shearer (grandson) of Spruce Grove, Alberta; great-grandchildren Alyssa Hutson, Brady Hutson, and Jasmine Kanerva; nephews Michael Gillis, Patrick Gillis, and niece Jennifer Rodgers.