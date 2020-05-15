Katy ISD Extends Curbside Free Meals Throughout the Summer  

KATY [May 15, 2020] – Since March 16, the Katy Independent School District has served 766,453 meals to kids, 0 to 18 years of age, in the Katy area to support the nutritional needs of children as they learn, grow and thrive year-round. The District will be extending its curbside “Grab and Go” meal service throughout the summer with some modifications to distribution sites, effective May 26.

The sites at Cinco Ranch High School, Hutsell Elementary, Williams Elementary and Tompkins High School will close for meal distribution during the summer. The last meal service at these locations will be Thursday, May 21.

Katy ISD Curbside Meal Service Summer Schedule:

May 26 – 29 Monday – Friday 9 a.m. –11:30 a.m. Breakfast and Lunch Sites for pickup: · Golbow Elementary · Schmalz Elementary · Sundown Elementary · Memorial Parkway Elementary · West Memorial Elementary · Mayde Creek High School · Paetow High School · Opportunity Awareness Center June 1 – 30 Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

Breakfast and Lunch

Sites for pickup: · Golbow Elementary · Schmalz Elementary · Sundown Elementary · Memorial Parkway Elementary · West Memorial Elementary · Mayde Creek High School · Paetow High School · Opportunity Awareness Center (Thursday’s pick up will include breakfast and lunch for Friday each week.)

Starting June 1, to find a nearby meal site and hours of operation:

Call 211, or

Text FOODTX to 877-877

Visit SummerFood.org

In addition, Be A Champion will continue to serve dinner meals at Morton Ranch High School, Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (or while supplies last). The organization is also adding an additional location, at Bear Creek Elementary, beginning Tuesday, May 26. This location will serve curbside meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner), Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (Thursday’s pickup will include three meals for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.)