GATES EXPANDS FREE COVID PROTECTION PROGRAM With Texas Reopening, Demand has Soared

Richmond, TX – With Texas re-opening its economy, the demand for anti-COVID protection items has soared. Rep. Gary Gates is responding this week by expanding his program to provide basic Anti-COVID-19 self-protection items to local residents and first responders free-of-charge.

Over the past several weeks, Gates has provided more than 6,000 care packages via drive through pick-up or home delivery. On May 15th, Gates will hold two additional mass-distributions—one in Katy and one in Richmond.

“The demand for personal protection items has been overwhelming,” said Gates. “In the past month, 6,000 residents, first responders, and medical workers have received help. With people emerging from lockdown, they need these items more than ever. Katy ISD, Fort Bend ISD and Lamar CISD have stepped forward to provide locations for citizens to safely pick up these care packets.”

“If the line looks long, don’t worry,” Gates added. “Even though the line has stretched for hundreds of cars at points, the average wait time is just fifteen minutes.”

Personal Protection Packages

(one bag per family)

Surgical Masks (2) and Gloves (1 Pair)

Hand Sanitizer (1 bottle)

Disinfectant (1 bottle)

Toilet Paper (2 rolls)

KN95 masks will be given to people at risk, front-line workers, and first responders

Drive Through Locations