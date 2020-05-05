Support YMCA of Greater Houston for #GivingTuesdayNow May 5

Donations to help transform, engage and unite Houston communities during this challenging time

HOUSTON (May 4, 2020) – The YMCA of Greater Houston will join a growing number of nonprofits across the country for a global day of giving Tuesday, May 5, 2020. #GivingTuesdayNow is a one-day global giving event in response to the unprecedented need created by COVID-19 and provides individuals the opportunity to donate to local nonprofits. The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. The YMCA of Greater Houston has set a goal of raising $20,000 to support the children and families in the Greater Houston area.

“The support we receive from the community and donors is paramount. It enables us to broaden outreach efforts and help those who need it most,” states Stephen Ives, President & CEO, YMCA of Greater Houston. “Your giving helps us stay connected and build stronger communities. Our commitment to the health and wellbeing of our city is stronger than ever and we appreciate any amount of support.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has coordinated food distribution at more than 21 sites and five opportunity centers, distributing to more than 220, 260 individuals and totaling 2.7 million pounds of food. More than 13,554 seniors have been served through emergency meals on wheels in partnership with Interfaith Ministries, check-in calls, received comfort cards during this time of social isolation and more. The YMCA of Greater Houston transformed 12 of its centers to host child care for essential personnel and more than 551 children are enrolled to date.

A generous donation to the YMCA of Greater Houston can help Houston’s most vulnerable populations receive the necessary resources during this challenging time.

$2,500 provides 50 families with nutritious meals for 2 weeks

$1,000 supports one infant through a month of essential child care

$500 supports 50 individuals with the opportunity to stay healthy while exercising safely at home through our virtual platforms

$250 allows caring individuals to connect with seniors citizens through wellness check-ins

$100 provides the opportunity for 10 teens to share the pressures of their situation with their peers

The YMCA of Greater Houston will accept donations via mail at P.O. BOX 3007, Houston, TX 77002 or online at https://donate.ymcahouston.org/respondandreinvent. Donations to the YMCA will help support the Y’s current efforts related to food distribution, child care for essential personnel, prevention of social isolation in teens, seniors and individuals with diverse abilities, and more.

For more information about the YMCA of Greater Houston, visit www.ymcahouston.org and follow on Facebook @YMCAHouston and Instagram @YMCAHouston.

About YMCA of Greater Houston

Founded in 1886, today the Y remains committed to the health of more than half a million people in Greater Houston who learn, grow and thrive through programs and services at our 25 centers. Strengthening community is our cause. Together, we connect active, engaged Greater Houston Area residents to build a better us.