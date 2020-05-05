Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2020 is the wonders of nature.

Professor Kerri Crawford, University of Houston

The Wonders of Plant-Microbe Interactions

Sunday, June 28, at 6 p.m., online

Plants, like humans, interact with a diversity of microscopic organisms, and scientists are just becoming aware of the role that microbiomes play in influencing host health. Current evidence suggests that despite their small size, microbes can have big impacts on natural ecosystems – from influencing whether plants are edible to determining how diverse a prairie is. Join Professor Kerri Crawford, Assistant Professor in the Dept. of Biology & Biochemistry at the University of Houston, as she discusses some of the key microbial partners that plants interact with, what impact they have in structuring ecological communities, and how plant-microbe interactions may help solve some of our most pressing problems. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.