Central Fort Bend Chamber Hosts A Social Distancing Scavenger Hunt Presented By OCuSOFT

(ROSENBERG, TEXAS) Calling all families! Please join us for the “I Spy With My Little Eye” Central Fort Bend Chamber Social Distancing Scavenger Hunt presented by OCuSOFT. The event will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020. This event is an opportunity for families and central Fort Bend residents to get out of the house, enjoy the outdoors, and have some good ole fashion fun.

The Scavenger Hunt will kick-off at 4:00pm and will take place in and around the Richmond/Rosenberg area. You will have two hours to follow the clues which will be a combination of historical sites, Chamber Member businesses, local trivia, and pictogram puzzles. Clues are worth different points based on their level of difficulty. Photos will be uploaded to the Central Fort Bend Chamber Facebook page. Awards will be given to the team with the most points and most creative photos.

Registration is $10 per person and includes a To Go dinner. The last pictogram puzzles will lead you to the locations where you can pick-up your delicious To Go dinner and 50% off dessert. Only registered participants will receive a dinner and discounted dessert.

Corporate sponsorships are available for $250 and Selfie Photo Stops are $125. Both sponsorships will add your location to the hunt list and bonus points will be awarded for selfies taken at your location. For more information or to register, please visit www.CFBCA.org.

The Central Fort Bend Chamber has been serving the community for the past 110 years, and we are grateful for your support. Proceeds from this event will be used to support the Central Fort Bend Chamber’s programs and services.

For more information regarding the Chamber and its programs, you can visit the Central Fort Bend Chamber website at www.cfbca.org or call 281-342-5464.

The Central Fort Bend Chamber is a 110-year old non-profit membership organization dedicated to creating a strong local economy where businesses can prosper. The Central Fort Bend Chamber advocates for over 600 local businesses led by a volunteer board of directors who are dedicated to sustaining Fort Bend County’s quality of life and keeping our community and economy vibrant.