UHV to close campus through April 30

In response to orders from state and local government officials, the University of Houston-Victoria will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday through April 30, except for essential personnel.

All employees able to work remotely have been instructed to do so, and the university has taken steps to help ensure employees have access to necessary technology and resources, UHV President Bob Glenn said.

Essential services at the university that will continue to function are Housing and Dining Operations, Information Technology, Facilities Services, Mail Delivery, Financial Services, Admissions, Records and Financial Aid.

UHV previously announced that all spring semester and summer sessions classes will be offered online only, and all events and activities are either canceled or postponed.

Both UHV University North and University Center will be locked and closed to the public. The UHV Library inside University Commons also will be closed, but the first floor of the building will remain open to students who do not have access to Wi-Fi so that they can continue their online studies.

The UHV Katy instructional site, which closed on March 24 after the Harris County judge issued a Stay-at-Home Order, will remain closed until April 30. The Harris County order was extended on Tuesday through April 30.

“I have every confidence that each faculty and staff member will continue to work in a way that supports the work of the university but in a manner that maximizes their health while minimizing contact with others,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “With the exception of functions that can only be performed on campus, all employees are expected to do their work remotely.”