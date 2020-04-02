Texas Oil and Gas Production Statistics for January 2020

AUSTIN – Crude oil and natural gas production as reported to the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) for January 2020 came from 173,067 oil wells and 86,957 gas wells.

The RRC reports that from February 2019 to January 2020, total Texas reported production was 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil and 9.9 trillion cubic feet of total gas. Crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which is reported separately by the RRC.

See more

About the Railroad Commission

Our mission is to serve Texas by our stewardship of natural resources and the environment, our concern for personal and community safety, and our support of enhanced development and economic vitality for the benefit of Texans. The Commission has a long and proud history of service to both Texas and to the nation, including almost 100 years regulating the oil and gas industry. The Commission also has jurisdiction over alternative fuels safety, natural gas utilities, surface mining and intrastate pipelines. Established in 1891, the Railroad Commission of Texas is the oldest regulatory agency in the state. To learn more, please visit http://www.rrc.texas.gov.