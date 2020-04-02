What People Should Know About Diabetes Management

Diabetes is a common health problem affecting over 10% of the American population. You might have heard about the sickness, but you will be surprised that there is a lot that you don’t know about diabetes. Research studies in recent years have improved treatment, knowledge, and diagnosis of diabetes that has allowed for better management and prevention of the illness. Here are some basic concepts that everyone should know about diabetes:

● Insulin

Taking the injection does not hurt. Most needles that are applied for insulin injection are thin and small, resulting in no pain. According to the founder at PipLancets, many people with diabetes have given up on testing their blood sugar because they hate the fingerstick process so much. But don’t you worry! Today, there was an invented gadget that has a needle that is fully concealed, it is helpful in reducing fear, sadness, or anxiety when using the lancet fingerstick.

Type 2 diabetics also need to take insulin since they also need to control their blood glucose, but that does not mean that you have failed in managing your condition. To administer insulin, you need to wash your hands, then wipe the top of the insulin vial using alcohol. You also need to follow all instructions such as the 5-second rule and tapping the syringe to remove air before administering insulin shots. Besides, cold insulin would most likely hurt you compared to one that is at room temperature. Also, in case you are about to exercise, or you have exercised, keep in mind that your muscles at the injection are will increase the insulin absorption rate.

● Medication

For type 2 diabetes, there are six classes of oral agents that you can use to manage diabetes. Some manufacturers typically produce a combination of type 2 drugs to create a pill, such as Avandamet or Glucovance. Keep in mind that newer advance is not always the best, and older medication can prove to be effective. Never be afraid to ask you’re your doctor about all available options before purchasing.

Also, remember that your pharmacist needs to be your friend since they can help you plan a schedule, sort out insurance issues, and help you save time when you need to refill your medication. Your pharmacist knows your prescription and will always alert you on harmful drug interactions. Also, never discontinue your medication without seeking your caregiver’s instruction.

● Hyperglycemia and Hypoglycemia

Hyper means high, while hypo means low. Hyperglycemia implies that one has high glucose levels, and hypoglycemia means they have low levels. You need to know the difference since administering insulin when your sugar level is low will result in even lower glucose levels. In case you have type 2 diabetes, consider exercising to bring down sugar levels after meals. The symptoms among hypo and hyperglycemic patients vary. Hyperglycemia is characterized by blurry vision, headache, dry skin, and frequent urination. Hypoglycemic patients experience a pounding heart, irritability, hunger, confusion, sweating, and shaking. In case you are in doubt, always check your sugar levels.

● Monitoring of Blood Glucose

Remember that all meter is never created the same since the features found in the meters may vary. Ensure you do research and consult with your doctor before purchasing a glucose meter. Also, you must test the meter’s accuracy before checking your glucose levels. You might have a digital meter that sores data electronically, but it would be essential that you keep a written record of results, the time and date among other variable records such as duration of exercises, stress patterns, and activities. You can always have this record and share it with your caregiver.

Also, ask your caregiver how often you should monitor your glucose levels. In case you have type 2 diabetes, your monitoring frequency will vary based on your medications and your level of control as you proceed with treating diabetes.

● Kidneys

Always remember that high blood sugar over a long duration will damage your kidneys, and if the condition continues, the kidneys fail to filter blood resulting in kidney failure. Your doctor needs to perform urine tests annually, and if the analysis indicates leakage in your kidney, that could be an early sign of high blood pressure or damage on the kidneys. You can always maintain the necessary blood pressure level and control your glucose levels by avoiding high protein diets and visiting your doctor regularly.

Generally, there are various issues that you need to know about diabetes management. Provided that you adhere to these principles, eat well, and exercise regularly, you can always minimize the risk of contracting diabetes, and in case you already have it, reduce the effects.