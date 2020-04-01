Area scouts give back to the community  

Community service is a key element of the Scouts BSA program and allows members of the troop to keep their promise to “help other people.” This commitment was on full display on March 7 when Troops 584 and 1584 conducted a service day at the YMCA Camp Cinco in Cinco Ranch. The scouts spent the day creating a new access route to the activities pavilion from the main road. The 25 youth involved in the project laid timbers to line the route and hauled seemingly endless wheel barrels of mulch to complete the path and make Camp Cinco a better facility for everyone in the community