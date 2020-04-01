Katy ISD Schools Extend Closure  

KATY [March 31, 2020] – In line with today’s Executive Order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Katy Independent School District will remain closed through Monday, May 4 . The temporary closure will help slow the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and will promote the continual practice of “social distancing.” Likewise, the District will need to evaluate the timeline of future initiatives and events, such as Bond 2020, UIL competitions and high school graduations. With the balance of the school year unclear, Katy ISD is currently reviewing these items and anticipates being in the position to release further information closer to the end of April.

Katy ISD will continue to provide online teaching and learning to its 84,000+ students. Additionally, school breakfast and lunches will continue to be offered to all Katy area children up to 18 years of age, free of charge.

Katy ISD administration continues to work daily to address issues such as instruction, access to technology, waivers, exemptions, the needs for specific student groups and other school topics. Katy ISD encourages media partners to continue checking the Katy ISD Health Update/ School Closure Information webpage for the most up to date information.