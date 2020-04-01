HCPH | Harris County COVID-19 Case Count (TUE – 16:00)

As of March 31, 2020 (4:00 p.m.), Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has 49 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 303 positive cases, including two deaths. HCPH is also confirming that 61 of our patients have recovered. These new cases do not include those within the City of Houston.

Harris County Public Health updates our COVID-19 dashboard daily at 4:00 p.m. For information regarding case counts, quadrant data across Harris County and the latest COVID-19 information, please visit http://hcphtx.org/covid-19.

Harris County now has community spread. Community spread refers to cases

without travel history and we do not know the source of transmission which makes it harder to identify and contain the virus. We need the public’s help to prevent further community spread.

Public health officials urge our residents to strictly follow the guidance provided March 24, 2020 by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and extended until April 30, 2020. For the complete guidance order from Harris County Judge, please visit https://www.readyharris.org/Stay-Home.

Harris County Public Health and the Houston Health Department have opened testing sites to the general public. For more information and to see whether you may need further assessment or need to be test for COVID-19, please visit https://covcheck.hctx.net/.

Visit www.readyharris.org and http://hcphtx.org/covid-19 to learn more about Coronavirus, its symptoms, and how you can help stop the spread.