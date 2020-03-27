Olson Applauds Passage of CARES Act

Washington, DC — Congressman Pete Olson (TX-22) today applauded the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This landmark legislation provides unprecedented assistance to medical professionals, hospitals, small businesses, workers and families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Americans may be keeping our distance from one another to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but today’s passage of the CARES Act shows that our nation has never been closer in spirit,” Olson stated. “The CARES Act carries a large price tag, but it’s a necessary one. Nothing is more important right now than providing resources to combat coronavirus, protecting our communities and bolstering our economy. American workers and families are struggling, through no fault of their own. Now is not the time to make the perfect the enemy of the good, and the CARES Act accomplishes a definite good. While I am disappointed family needs kept me from voting in person today, I am glad to see the CARES Act passed the House, and remain committed to continue to do everything in my power to help the people of TX-22 through these challenging times.”

Additional information:

The CARES Act represents “Phase 3” of Congressional action to provide coronavirus-related aid to the American people and resources to hospitals and medical professionals working to fight the virus and care for the sick. It is the largest economic stimulus package ever passed by Congress, totaling $2 trillion.

The CARES Act provides: