Coronavirus impact on the real estate market

Coronavirus is a new strain of virus without known vaccines that can help immunize people against it. So far, it has infected hundreds of thousands of people all over the globe, causing the demise of many, particularly the elderly and those with preexisting conditions. To mitigate its further spread, numerous measures have been enacted by the governments of different countries such as home quarantine to its people, as well as lockdowns. The effects have been drastic to a lot of people. In fact, these measures have significantly created an impact on the worldwide economy, including the real estate market.

Property Sales

Some people in cities that recorded the most positive cases of coronavirus infections made a spontaneous decision to move. If you have been planning your move even before the virus emerged, then good for you because for sure you were able to promptly schedule all the things that you need to do such as making an inventory list or reservations. However, this is not the case for those who did a spur of the moment decision. Nevertheless, this ensured a continuous sale of properties in the less dense suburban areas, but this also caused a number of properties in the city to be left unsold.

Short Term Rentals

As cities moved to implement total lockdowns, many people opted to move out beforehand and look for short-term rental solutions outside of the city. This can be deemed as having a positive effect in terms of rental income for landlords in the suburbs. But this also has a negative impact on landlords with rental properties within the city because their units are left vacant. Conversely, there are governments imposing a postponement or delay in the collection of rental payment, particularly for the properties encompassed in the lockdown. This is addressed particularly for tenants whose jobs were impacted by the lockdowns imposed. This means that the landlords in the cities where lockdowns are implemented won’t also be able to generate a positive income while they are in that situation.

Open House Restrictions

The process of presenting an available property for sale has also been redesigned to ensure that social distancing, which can greatly help in mitigating the virus, is enforced. For instance, potential buyers can still be accommodated for viewing or an open house, but they may be asked some questions beforehand such as their travel history for the past two weeks. They may also be requested not to touch anything on the property. Nonetheless, there are real estate agents who opt to provide a virtual tour to their clients using digital channels such as social media platforms or video messaging.

It is undeniable that the emergence of coronavirus, causing a global pandemic, has significantly impacted numerous industries with no exceptions. Nevertheless, the people and their government are doing everything they can to ensure that these industries will still prosper and flourish once the pandemic is mitigated, or the spread of the virus is slowed down by the development of a vaccine. But until that time, all that people can do is pray and ensure that they are being cooperative with the measures being implemented by their government.