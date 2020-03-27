Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston serves as resource, offers tips for students and parents during stay-at-home order

HOUSTON, March 27, 2020 – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) aims to be a resource for children and parents during this time of upheaval and uncertainty, when stay-at-home declarations have closed schools and workplaces in our communities. This has created an unprecedented situation, with family members confined daily in one space. Children must continue their academic pursuits online, and parents are compelled to do their jobs from home.

“We must remember that it will take time to adjust to an environment when learning and working are happening together,” says Kevin Hattery, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. “Keep trying different approaches until you find what works for your family. Do your best to control what you can and reach out when you need help, including your local Boys & Girls Club. It’s difficult now to see that the situation is temporary, but BGCGH is here to build great futures for kids and help support families return to stability.”

With working from home and distance learning going on simultaneously, many households will struggle to find a balance for both to be successful. The first few weeks of any transition can be challenging, but Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston offers some tips to help ease the situation for everyone:

Create a Schedule – Establish a routine that helps children adapt by knowing what to expect. If possible, follow the school-day already in place to create a sense of familiarity. Engage children by asking them to draft their own schedule. This fosters buy-in and helps them feel more in control of this new situation.

Prioritize – Draft a list that breaks down the essentials you each need to accomplish for the day. Review the list and determine what is a priority and what tasks are not essential. Build in some flexibility that helps you balance your needs, as well as those of your children.

Set Expectations – Set expectations on when you will be available to them and how much distance learning you expect them to accomplish each day. Designate times for you to work together and times to work and learn independently. Let kids know there will be times you will need quiet in the house to participate in a call. This will lead to better focus and fewer interruptions in the day.

Utilize Resources – There are many resources available to help you achieve success with distance learning and professional productivity. For example, BGCGH is launching a virtual Club on Demand experience to help keep children actively learning that incorporates academics, physical fitness and art. If you’re struggling, keep in touch with your child’s teachers and ask for help.

To learn more or to find a Club near you, please visit www.bgcgh.org.

About Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

Our mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Our vision is to put success within reach for our Club members and keep them on track to graduate high school. We help them realize a positive plan for the future that includes good character, citizenship, workforce readiness and a healthy lifestyle. Each year, more than 26,000 youth ages 6 to 17 walk through our doors for our after-school and summer programs. At our Clubs, youth are provided meals, strong role models, homework assistance, organized athletics, character development and access to the arts. Membership costs just $5 per school-year and $20 for the entire summer. We are a United Way agency. Great Futures Start Here.