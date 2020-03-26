Childrens Lighthouse Nottingham Offers Discount for Essential Personnel  

Katy Early Learning School Says “Thank You” to Essential Workers

KATY, Texas – Childrens Lighthouse of Nottingham announced today that it is offering a discount on all regular rates for essential personnel.

“We want to thank those who are continuing to serve the community during these uncertain times,” said Allisa Hovis, owner of Childrens Lighthouse of Nottingham. “We understand the need for trusted care and are honored to provide that for our neighbors in Katy.”

Childrens Lighthouse of Nottingham is offering 25% off all regular rates for staff of civil services, medical, food and supplies retail and distribution, transportation and any other organizations providing critical services during this crisis. Part time and full time options are available. The school offers a pre-school program for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years of age and a Lighthouse Campers program for children ages 5 to 12 years of age. Internet monitoring, nutritious meals, an age appropriate playground and secure access are included.

To find out more, please call Allisa Hovis at 281-770-4893 or email Nottingham@ChildrensLighthouse.com.

BOUT CHILDRENS LIGHTHOUSE FRANCHISE COMPANY

Established in Ft. Worth, Texas in 1995, Childrens Lighthouse Early Learning Schools℠ are among the leaders in providing value-based early education. Currently, Childrens Lighthouse Franchise Company has 50 franchised schools in operation and 30 additional franchised locations in the development pipeline. Childrens Lighthouse Early Learning Schools℠ have been named a “Best Places to Work” by the Dallas and San Antonio Business Journals and Childrens Lighthouse Franchise Company has received the “Franchise 500” designation by Entrepreneur magazine due to its stability, financial strength and growth.

For more information about Childrens Lighthouse Early Learning Schools℠, visit www.childrenslighthouse.com.

For more information about available franchise opportunities, visit: www.childrenslighthousefranchise.com.