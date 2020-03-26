HPU recognizes 252 students for academic success  

BROWNWOOD – March 26, 2020 – Howard Payne University recognized 252 students for academic success during the fall 2019 semester. Students must earn a 4.0 grade point average to be named to the President’s List, a 3.65-3.99 grade point average to be named to the Dean’s List and a 3.5-3.64 grade point average to be named to the Honor Roll.
Receiving honors were:
Abbott
Kylie Johnson, President’s List
Abilene
Hannah Rule, Dean’s List
Allen
Cole Bené, President’s List
Alleyton
Julia Catlett, President’s List
Alvin
Taylor Davis, President’s List
Amarillo
Abigail Laubhan, Dean’s List
Anderson
Kyle Kildare, Honor Roll
Anson
Annabelle Rodriquez, President’s List
Arlington
Jordan Favors, President’s List
Cade Varrichio, Dean’s List
Austin
Casey Dufner, President’s List
Travis Folmar, President’s List
Harold Myart, Dean’s List
Angelica Ramirez, Honor Roll
Kaedie Riggins, Dean’s List
Bangs
Aleah Curtis, President’s List
Landon James, President’s List
Alek Mendoza, Honor Roll
Bartlesville, Oklahoma
Xavier Haines, Dean’s List
Bedford
Daniel Patterson, President’s List
Bellville
Clay Wicklein, President’s List
Belton
Emily Kepling, Dean’s List
Bertram
Sawyer Fisher, Dean’s List
David Frost, Dean’s List
Bossier City, Louisiana
Cynthia Montalvo, Honor Roll
Brady
Jeffrey Gilseth, Honor Roll
Shelby Smart, Dean’s List
Bridgeport
Delaney Ingram, Dean’s List
Jessica Meeks, President’s List
Brownfield
Conner Faught, President’s List
Brownwood
Bobbie Anderson, President’s List
Haleigh Clevenger, President’s List
Amanda Collins, President’s List
Kinsey Cornner, Dean’s List
Jordan Coronado, Dean’s List
Preston Ezzell, Honor Roll
Laurel Glass, President’s List
Ellen Gonzalez, Dean’s List
Savannah Gregory, Honor Roll
Kyle Hampton, Honor Roll
Conice Horner, Dean’s List
Aaron Jimenez, Dean’s List
Weston Kirbo, President’s List
Victoria Maldonado, Honor Roll
Tanya Martinez, Dean’s List
Pearline Minor, Honor Roll
Simone Morris, President’s List
Rosa Munoz, President’s List
Marleyna Murray, President’s List
Hannah Netherton, President’s List
Amy Perez, Dean’s List
Grace Randolph, President’s List
Jacob Ruiz, President’s List
Suzanne Schad, President’s List
Destiny Sharp, President’s List
Brayden Towell, Dean’s List
Eli Williams, Dean’s List
Brienna Williams, President’s List
Andreahnna Rosenquist, Dean’s List
Bulverde
Madelyn Deviney, President’s List
Burleson
Jacob Amador, Dean’s List
Annie Bentley, Dean’s List
Vanessa Castaneda, President’s List
Landon Clark, Dean’s List
Burnet
Jordan Hahn, President’s List
Caddo Mills
Kaitlyn Elsten, President’s List
Carrizo Springs
Stephanie Garza, Dean’s List
Cedar Park
James Bublitz, President’s List
Celina
Rishona Raub, Dean’s List
Center Point
Mackenzie Lyon, Dean’s List
Chandler
Carter Renfro, Dean’s List
Childress
Chanda King, Honor Roll
Cibolo
Micah McDowell, Honor Roll
Cisco
Jeramy Dodson, President’s List
Camille Webb, President’s List
Cleveland
Olivia Rivera, Honor Roll
Colorado City
Arabella Douglas, President’s List
Comanche
Collin Davis, Honor Roll
Brianne Davis, President’s List
Rachel Lilley, President’s List
Korin Victoria, Honor Roll
Conroe
Beatrix Nance, President’s List
Copperas Cove
Aviyon Wilborn, Honor Roll
Corpus Christi
Ethan Cerna, Honor Roll
Cross Plains
Joe Alexander, Dean’s List
Joel Hinten, President’s List
Denison
Shayla Love, Honor Roll
Deridder, Louisiana
Shawneece Jones, Dean’s List
DeSoto
Levie Smith, Dean’s List
Dripping Springs
Adan Dominguez, Dean’s List
Steven Phipps, Honor Roll
Dublin
Brady Moore, President’s List
Early
Rachel Acker, President’s List
Samantha Barnard, Honor Roll
Hunter Coffee, President’s List
MaKayla De Leon, President’s List
Payton Hackney, Dean’s List
Seth Jesko, President’s List
Dylan Person, President’s List
Lauren Piper, Honor Roll
Kaley Whitley, President’s List
Haylee Allgood, Dean’s List
Eastland
Katelyn Bird, Dean’s List
Edgard, Louisiana
Bria Neal, Honor Roll
Edgewood
Mary Sharff, President’s List
El Paso
Jezreel Hernandez, Honor Roll
Emory
Harlei Struck, Dean’s List
Euless
Amanda Moore, Dean’s List
Flatonia
Abraham Centeno, Dean’s List
Flower Mound
Jared Pollock, Honor Roll
Forney
Chelsea Harrington, Dean’s List
Fort Worth
Lucy Manning, Honor Roll
Jose Mendoza, Honor Roll
Katharina Van Wyk, President’s List
Ty Wright, President’s List
Frisco
Rebekah Barnett, President’s List
Madison Marzullo, President’s List
Reagan Ridlehuber, Dean’s List
Fulshear
Carrie Gerdes, Honor Roll
Galveston
Sierra Ross, President’s List
Gatesville
Alex Mata, Dean’s List
Madison Sims, Honor Roll
Goldthwaite
Jeffrey Gilbert, President’s List
Grandview
James Dowling, Dean’s List
Greenville
Jordan Sweat, President’s List
Hallettsville
Delaney Etzler, Honor Roll
Hamilton
Tamera Ryan, Dean’s List
Harlingen
Ezra Rubio, Dean’s List
Haslet
Kailey Doering, President’s List
Heartland
Ciara Chappell, President’s List
Hico
Sara Heinrichs, President’s List
Hillsboro
Raven Heslip-Shelton, President’s List
Houston
David Berzins, Honor Roll
Reagan Coleman, President’s List
Lesly Garcia, Honor Roll
Kayla Rayos, Dean’s List
Diana Torres, Honor Roll
Christian Wilson, President’s List
Howe
Lindsey Krueger, President’s List
Benjamin Olin, President’s List
Huntington
Jeremy Batten, Honor Roll
Huntsville
Kathleen Cravey, President’s List
Irving
Delaney Castor, Honor Roll
Katy
Mark Sisemore, President’s List
Anastasia Willis, Dean’s List
Kempner
Monica Garza, President’s List
Kerrville
Morgan Patterson, President’s List
Brooke Robbins, President’s List
Killeen
Joseph Lahmann, Dean’s List
Klein
Katherine Hill, President’s List
Krugerville
Brenden Hough, President’s List
Lake Jackson
Mackenzie Langham, President’s List
Lampasas
Miller Boykin, President’s List
Lavon
Hudson Smith, Honor Roll
Leander
Matthew Martin, President’s List
Little Elm
Danielle Ketter, President’s List
Brady Wade, President’s List
Livingston
Kaela Marberry, Honor Roll
Llano
Justin Hughes, President’s List
Lockhart
Madison Zardiackas, President’s List
Lorena
Katherine Burnside, Dean’s List
Lubbock
Ajacia Mojica, Dean’s List
Maple Grove, Minnesota
Victoria Johnson, Honor Roll
May
Sarah Brown, President’s List
Taylor Cox, Honor Roll
Hannah Williams, President’s List
McGregor
Sarah German, President’s List
Midland
Kimberly Bogart, Dean’s List
Britt Boler, President’s List
Eric Haverstock, Dean’s List
Jacob Lehrer, President’s List
Midway, Arkansas
David Manolof, President’s List
Jessica Swonger, President’s List
Montgomery
Benjamin Schardt, Dean’s List
Mount Pleasant
Maci Dorsey, President’s List
Natalia
Hailey Stewart, President’s List
Nederland
Jaylan Ballou, Dean’s List
New Braunfels
Dylan Cobb, Honor Roll
Rebecca Fresne, President’s List
Kenneth McKenzie, Dean’s List
Sebastian Paulmann, President’s List
Lindsey Tumlinson, Dean’s List
Nixon
Austin Rogers, Dean’s List
North Richland Hills
Ryan Cottrell, Dean’s List
Odessa
Bryan Bachus, President’s List
Kendra Cecil, President’s List
Destiny Ramirez, President’s List
Pearland
Melinda Mendoza, Dean’s List
Pflugerville
Esdras Calvac, Honor Roll
Miguel Gutierrez, President’s List
Sarah Ramos, Dean’s List
Thomas Williams, President’s List
Phoenix, Arizona
Dominic DeNardo, Dean’s List
Plainview
Yancy Flores, Dean’s List
Plano
Zachary Gingrich, President’s List
Grant Saltar, President’s List
Port Neches
Jase Miguez, Honor Roll
Porter
Araven Eleby, President’s List
Robstown
Bret Eisenbach, Dean’s List
Rockdale
Brian Blanchard, Dean’s List
Erin Blanchard, President’s List
Rockwall
Ryan Stanford, Honor Roll
Round Rock
Penny Stehlik, President’s List
Rowlett
Rachel Carpenter, President’s List
Royse City
Brett Martinez, Dean’s List
San Angelo
Kelsey Bunch, President’s List
San Antonio
Elizabeth Benn, Dean’s List
Brittany Brown, President’s List
Jordan Bussey, Honor Roll
DeVante Donald, Honor Roll
Rachel Kundinger, President’s List
Mary Lane, President’s List
David Paleo, Honor Roll
Camille Quinones, Honor Roll
Devin Schurman, Honor Roll
Serina Leon, Dean’s List
San Marcos
Tyler Howard, Honor Roll
San Saba
Caelob Hardman, President’s List
Hollee Ragsdale, Honor Roll
Scurry
Jenna Stuard, Dean’s List
Seguin
Carol Aramendia, President’s List
Madeline Rhodes, President’s List
Sherman
Kayla Anderson, President’s List
Silsbee
Kennedy Sam, Dean’s List
Snyder
Zaylie Sanchez, Dean’s List
Spring
Alejandro Lopez, Honor Roll
Springfield, Virginia
Parker Brown, President’s List
Springtown
Seth Becker, Dean’s List
Stanton
Payge Grable, Honor Roll
Stephenville
Derek Gifford, President’s List
Madison Gilder, President’s List
Sugar Land
Myles Roberts, Honor Roll
Temple
Shelby Elliott, Dean’s List
Topeka, Kansas
Jayde Miyamoto, Dean’s List
Trinity
Jade Taylor, Honor Roll
Tucson, Arizona
Karissa Dusek, President’s List
Tuscola
Lillie McDonald, Dean’s List
Chloe McDonald, Honor Roll
Valley Mills
Mills Wood, Dean’s List
Waco
Chelsey Harris, President’s List
Waller
JT Howard, President’s List
Waskom
Daniela Puente, President’s List
Waxahachie
Kayla Hill, President’s List
Weatherford
Sidney Ganus, President’s List
Marisah Mata, President’s List
Mackinzey Boyer, Honor Roll
Whitesboro
Tevin Stevens, Honor Roll
Whitewright
Payton Jones, President’s List
Willis
Kaitlyn Drewniok, Dean’s List
Wills Point
Jordan Davison, President’s List
Wylie
Abigail Fraser, Honor Roll
Zephyr
Emily Talley, President’s List