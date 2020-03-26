HPU recognizes 252 students for academic success  

BROWNWOOD – March 26, 2020 – Howard Payne University recognized 252 students for academic success during the fall 2019 semester. Students must earn a 4.0 grade point average to be named to the President’s List, a 3.65-3.99 grade point average to be named to the Dean’s List and a 3.5-3.64 grade point average to be named to the Honor Roll.

Receiving honors were:

Abbott

Kylie Johnson, President’s List

Abilene

Hannah Rule, Dean’s List

Allen

Cole Bené, President’s List

Alleyton

Julia Catlett, President’s List

Alvin

Taylor Davis, President’s List

Amarillo

Abigail Laubhan, Dean’s List

Anderson

Kyle Kildare, Honor Roll

Anson

Annabelle Rodriquez, President’s List

Arlington

Jordan Favors, President’s List

Cade Varrichio, Dean’s List

Austin

Casey Dufner, President’s List

Travis Folmar, President’s List

Harold Myart, Dean’s List

Angelica Ramirez, Honor Roll

Kaedie Riggins, Dean’s List

Bangs

Aleah Curtis, President’s List

Landon James, President’s List

Alek Mendoza, Honor Roll

Bartlesville, Oklahoma

Xavier Haines, Dean’s List

Bedford

Daniel Patterson, President’s List

Bellville

Clay Wicklein, President’s List

Belton

Emily Kepling, Dean’s List

Bertram

Sawyer Fisher, Dean’s List

David Frost, Dean’s List

Bossier City, Louisiana

Cynthia Montalvo, Honor Roll

Brady

Jeffrey Gilseth, Honor Roll

Shelby Smart, Dean’s List

Bridgeport

Delaney Ingram, Dean’s List

Jessica Meeks, President’s List

Brownfield

Conner Faught, President’s List

Brownwood

Bobbie Anderson, President’s List

Haleigh Clevenger, President’s List

Amanda Collins, President’s List

Kinsey Cornner, Dean’s List

Jordan Coronado, Dean’s List

Preston Ezzell, Honor Roll

Laurel Glass, President’s List

Ellen Gonzalez, Dean’s List

Savannah Gregory, Honor Roll

Kyle Hampton, Honor Roll

Conice Horner, Dean’s List

Aaron Jimenez, Dean’s List

Weston Kirbo, President’s List

Victoria Maldonado, Honor Roll

Tanya Martinez, Dean’s List

Pearline Minor, Honor Roll

Simone Morris, President’s List

Rosa Munoz, President’s List

Marleyna Murray, President’s List

Hannah Netherton, President’s List

Amy Perez, Dean’s List

Grace Randolph, President’s List

Jacob Ruiz, President’s List

Suzanne Schad, President’s List

Destiny Sharp, President’s List

Brayden Towell, Dean’s List

Eli Williams, Dean’s List

Brienna Williams, President’s List

Andreahnna Rosenquist, Dean’s List

Bulverde

Madelyn Deviney, President’s List

Burleson

Jacob Amador, Dean’s List

Annie Bentley, Dean’s List

Vanessa Castaneda, President’s List

Landon Clark, Dean’s List

Burnet

Jordan Hahn, President’s List

Caddo Mills

Kaitlyn Elsten, President’s List

Carrizo Springs

Stephanie Garza, Dean’s List

Cedar Park

James Bublitz, President’s List

Celina

Rishona Raub, Dean’s List

Center Point

Mackenzie Lyon, Dean’s List

Chandler

Carter Renfro, Dean’s List

Childress

Chanda King, Honor Roll

Cibolo

Micah McDowell, Honor Roll

Cisco

Jeramy Dodson, President’s List

Camille Webb, President’s List

Cleveland

Olivia Rivera, Honor Roll

Colorado City

Arabella Douglas, President’s List

Comanche

Collin Davis, Honor Roll

Brianne Davis, President’s List

Rachel Lilley, President’s List

Korin Victoria, Honor Roll

Conroe

Beatrix Nance, President’s List

Copperas Cove

Aviyon Wilborn, Honor Roll

Corpus Christi

Ethan Cerna, Honor Roll

Cross Plains

Joe Alexander, Dean’s List

Joel Hinten, President’s List

Denison

Shayla Love, Honor Roll

Deridder, Louisiana

Shawneece Jones, Dean’s List

DeSoto

Levie Smith, Dean’s List

Dripping Springs

Adan Dominguez, Dean’s List

Steven Phipps, Honor Roll

Dublin

Brady Moore, President’s List

Early

Rachel Acker, President’s List

Samantha Barnard, Honor Roll

Hunter Coffee, President’s List

MaKayla De Leon, President’s List

Payton Hackney, Dean’s List

Seth Jesko, President’s List

Dylan Person, President’s List

Lauren Piper, Honor Roll

Kaley Whitley, President’s List

Haylee Allgood, Dean’s List

Eastland

Katelyn Bird, Dean’s List

Edgard, Louisiana

Bria Neal, Honor Roll

Edgewood

Mary Sharff, President’s List

El Paso

Jezreel Hernandez, Honor Roll

Emory

Harlei Struck, Dean’s List

Euless

Amanda Moore, Dean’s List

Flatonia

Abraham Centeno, Dean’s List

Flower Mound

Jared Pollock, Honor Roll

Forney

Chelsea Harrington, Dean’s List

Fort Worth

Lucy Manning, Honor Roll

Jose Mendoza, Honor Roll

Katharina Van Wyk, President’s List

Ty Wright, President’s List

Frisco

Rebekah Barnett, President’s List

Madison Marzullo, President’s List

Reagan Ridlehuber, Dean’s List

Fulshear

Carrie Gerdes, Honor Roll

Galveston

Sierra Ross, President’s List

Gatesville

Alex Mata, Dean’s List

Madison Sims, Honor Roll

Goldthwaite

Jeffrey Gilbert, President’s List

Grandview

James Dowling, Dean’s List

Greenville

Jordan Sweat, President’s List

Hallettsville

Delaney Etzler, Honor Roll

Hamilton

Tamera Ryan, Dean’s List

Harlingen

Ezra Rubio, Dean’s List

Haslet

Kailey Doering, President’s List

Heartland

Ciara Chappell, President’s List

Hico

Sara Heinrichs, President’s List

Hillsboro

Raven Heslip-Shelton, President’s List

Houston

David Berzins, Honor Roll

Reagan Coleman, President’s List

Lesly Garcia, Honor Roll

Kayla Rayos, Dean’s List

Diana Torres, Honor Roll

Christian Wilson, President’s List

Howe

Lindsey Krueger, President’s List

Benjamin Olin, President’s List

Huntington

Jeremy Batten, Honor Roll

Huntsville

Kathleen Cravey, President’s List

Irving

Delaney Castor, Honor Roll

Katy

Mark Sisemore, President’s List

Anastasia Willis, Dean’s List

Kempner

Monica Garza, President’s List

Kerrville

Morgan Patterson, President’s List

Brooke Robbins, President’s List

Killeen

Joseph Lahmann, Dean’s List

Klein

Katherine Hill, President’s List

Krugerville

Brenden Hough, President’s List

Lake Jackson

Mackenzie Langham, President’s List

Lampasas

Miller Boykin, President’s List

Lavon

Hudson Smith, Honor Roll

Leander

Matthew Martin, President’s List

Little Elm

Danielle Ketter, President’s List

Brady Wade, President’s List

Livingston

Kaela Marberry, Honor Roll

Llano

Justin Hughes, President’s List

Lockhart

Madison Zardiackas, President’s List

Lorena

Katherine Burnside, Dean’s List

Lubbock

Ajacia Mojica, Dean’s List

Maple Grove, Minnesota

Victoria Johnson, Honor Roll

May

Sarah Brown, President’s List

Taylor Cox, Honor Roll

Hannah Williams, President’s List

McGregor

Sarah German, President’s List

Midland

Kimberly Bogart, Dean’s List

Britt Boler, President’s List

Eric Haverstock, Dean’s List

Jacob Lehrer, President’s List

Midway, Arkansas

David Manolof, President’s List

Jessica Swonger, President’s List

Montgomery

Benjamin Schardt, Dean’s List

Mount Pleasant

Maci Dorsey, President’s List

Natalia

Hailey Stewart, President’s List

Nederland

Jaylan Ballou, Dean’s List

New Braunfels

Dylan Cobb, Honor Roll

Rebecca Fresne, President’s List

Kenneth McKenzie, Dean’s List

Sebastian Paulmann, President’s List

Lindsey Tumlinson, Dean’s List

Nixon

Austin Rogers, Dean’s List

North Richland Hills

Ryan Cottrell, Dean’s List

Odessa

Bryan Bachus, President’s List

Kendra Cecil, President’s List

Destiny Ramirez, President’s List

Pearland

Melinda Mendoza, Dean’s List

Pflugerville

Esdras Calvac, Honor Roll

Miguel Gutierrez, President’s List

Sarah Ramos, Dean’s List

Thomas Williams, President’s List

Phoenix, Arizona

Dominic DeNardo, Dean’s List

Plainview

Yancy Flores, Dean’s List

Plano

Zachary Gingrich, President’s List

Grant Saltar, President’s List

Port Neches

Jase Miguez, Honor Roll

Porter

Araven Eleby, President’s List

Robstown

Bret Eisenbach, Dean’s List

Rockdale

Brian Blanchard, Dean’s List

Erin Blanchard, President’s List

Rockwall

Ryan Stanford, Honor Roll

Round Rock

Penny Stehlik, President’s List

Rowlett

Rachel Carpenter, President’s List

Royse City

Brett Martinez, Dean’s List

San Angelo

Kelsey Bunch, President’s List

San Antonio

Elizabeth Benn, Dean’s List

Brittany Brown, President’s List

Jordan Bussey, Honor Roll

DeVante Donald, Honor Roll

Rachel Kundinger, President’s List

Mary Lane, President’s List

David Paleo, Honor Roll

Camille Quinones, Honor Roll

Devin Schurman, Honor Roll

Serina Leon, Dean’s List

San Marcos

Tyler Howard, Honor Roll

San Saba

Caelob Hardman, President’s List

Hollee Ragsdale, Honor Roll

Scurry

Jenna Stuard, Dean’s List

Seguin

Carol Aramendia, President’s List

Madeline Rhodes, President’s List

Sherman

Kayla Anderson, President’s List

Silsbee

Kennedy Sam, Dean’s List

Snyder

Zaylie Sanchez, Dean’s List

Spring

Alejandro Lopez, Honor Roll

Springfield, Virginia

Parker Brown, President’s List

Springtown

Seth Becker, Dean’s List

Stanton

Payge Grable, Honor Roll

Stephenville

Derek Gifford, President’s List

Madison Gilder, President’s List

Sugar Land

Myles Roberts, Honor Roll

Temple

Shelby Elliott, Dean’s List

Topeka, Kansas

Jayde Miyamoto, Dean’s List

Trinity

Jade Taylor, Honor Roll

Tucson, Arizona

Karissa Dusek, President’s List

Tuscola

Lillie McDonald, Dean’s List

Chloe McDonald, Honor Roll

Valley Mills

Mills Wood, Dean’s List

Waco

Chelsey Harris, President’s List

Waller

JT Howard, President’s List

Waskom

Daniela Puente, President’s List

Waxahachie

Kayla Hill, President’s List

Weatherford

Sidney Ganus, President’s List

Marisah Mata, President’s List

Mackinzey Boyer, Honor Roll

Whitesboro

Tevin Stevens, Honor Roll

Whitewright

Payton Jones, President’s List

Willis

Kaitlyn Drewniok, Dean’s List

Wills Point

Jordan Davison, President’s List

Wylie

Abigail Fraser, Honor Roll

Zephyr

Emily Talley, President’s List