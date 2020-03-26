Houston Area Health Centers Receive Initial $367K in Coronavirus Relief Funds

WASHINGTON – Several health centers in the Greater Houston area were awarded a total of $367,761 in federal grants to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress earlier this month, comes through the Department of Health and Human Services.

“While Texans continue doing everything they can in response to the spread of the coronavirus, we in Washington should give them everything they need to succeed,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud area leaders for their work to obtain these grants, and I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making health centers in the Houston area a priority.”

Grantee Name Program Title Award Amount Fort Bend Family Health Center, Inc. FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $86,588 El Centro del Corazon FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $74,753 Health Care for the Homeless-Houston FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $60,460 Saint Hope Foundation FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $69,235 Stephen F. Austin Community Health Center, Inc. FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $76,725

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.