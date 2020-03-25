Top 3 athletes that make more from their business than sports

While a lot of players receive a high annual salary, some of them even have a business outside of the playing field. This article will be about 3 athletes who actually make more money from business than sports.

Gerrard Pique – Barcelona

A center back of Barcelona and one of the best defenders of his generation, Gerrard Pique owns a business worth more than $15 billion. Sound astounding right? His salary in Barcelona is nothing compared to this.

Not only has Pique invested in a lot of things such as video games and glasses, but he also had an opportunity to earn some money in one of the top casino online offers. You all know that the gambling industry is an extremely lucrative sector, but as Pique is a professional footballer at one of the best clubs in the world, he is legally barred from owning a gambling venue.

Lebron James – Lakers

Lebron James is considered one of the best players of all time and is undoubtedly the best player in the NBA of the decade. The 3-time NBA champion is also an entrepreneur. James is the co-founder of Uninterrupted, which connects athletes with fans. Moreover, he is also a part-owner of Blaze and has some shares in the Premier League side, Liverpool. He manages to get a decent amount of revenue outside of basketball.

Tom Brady – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. He is a very prolific player. Not only does he manage to be a perfect football player, but he also owns a sports therapy center in Foxboro and has several partnerships with brands like Aston Martin.

Brady has recently announced he would leave New England Patriots after a 19-year period, during which he became a six-time Super Bowl champion.