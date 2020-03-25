Importance of PRINCE 2 in Current Era

When you see the operation and functioning of a large company, you will see that they function in a systematic way. The reason for that is a large company that runs multiple projects which need to be handled quite carefully. Otherwise, things can go from bad to worse in no time.

So, it is definitely wise to have someone managing the projects for that company. In this regard, the post of project managers emerged in the large scale companies. It is important that you know project managers also play a big role in medium or small scale companies.

Actually, project managers are important for those companies which run multiple projects. Here is one thing you should know, and that is project managers do get a good salary package, and it is one of the most sought-after jobs in the market.

However, even after being one of the sought-after jobs in the market, the demand for project managers for the large to small scale companies are yet to meet properly. As a matter of fact, the gap between demand and supply is ever-increasing as the demand is rising steadily.

So, if you want to become a project manager, then you will have to go through prince two foundation certification. It is one of the most sought-after certifications that big companies look at while appointing someone as the project manager.

Without the knowledge in PRINCE 2, it will be hard for you to get the job of a project manager with a good salary. Also, if you are working in a company and want to manage projects, then a certification in PRINCE 2 will play a big role in leading you there. So, here is the importance of PRINCE 2 in this era.

PRINCE 2 is Like a Methodology

There are several project management certifications where you will get a book which you have to study and then sit for an exam after clearing, which you will have your project management certification. But, the Prince2 Foundation Certification is a bit different from the rest because it is more like a methodology than the textbook study that you will be doing with other certifications.

You will learn the principles and the stages of project management with PRINCE 2. It is a more practical approach to project management that will enhance your skills and help you to manage your skills in a much proficient way. After you complete the PRINCE 2 certification, you can rest assured you will be able to handle projects straight away.

Build the Skills and Improve the Ability to Manage projects

When you are looking to become a project manager, you have to understand that it is a high-pressure job for which you have to be mentally prepared. You need to have the skills to become a good project manager. Now, many people have the skills to become a project manager, but they don’t have the ability to handle projects.

That is why only skills are not enough when it comes to project management. You need to have the ability to manage projects, as well. However, with only bookish knowledge, you can build skills, but improving your ability to manage projects will be a far cry. That is why it is always important to go for a certification that will focus on developing your ability of project management.

PRINCE 2 certification is such a project management certification that can really help you to build skills and improve your project management ability. You have to understand that PRINCE 2 is based on practical scenarios of project management. Therefore, your ability to handle projects with PRINCE 2 will enhance in a much better way.

PRINCE 2 Can Be Attained in a Much Faster Way

Now, you must have heard that project management certifications do take a huge amount of time to complete. That is why doing it along with your regular job can be a very difficult job. In this scenario, PRINCE 2 certification can be a bit different than others. It is quite easier to get certified with PRINCE 2 and that too in a much faster time.

In order to get certified with PRINCE 2, you first have to take the training. The duration of the training will depend on how quickly you can learn the stages and principles of PRINCE 2 certification. Once the training is over, you will then have to sit for an exam under your training provider. Otherwise, you can also go to the available public exam.

You will not have to go through the strenuous registration process and audit process, which do take a considerable amount of time. Apart from this, one of the better things about the PRINCE 2 certification is once you clear the examination, you will receive your certification within a few days. It is what makes PRINCE 2 certification so very useful for the working professionals as well.

Significant Growth in the Career

When you are going for certification, you would want to see an upward curve in your career graph. The demand for project managers with the knowledge of PRINCE 2 is very high. However, finding professionals with PRINCE 2 knowledge are very rare for a big company. That is why once you complete your PRINCE 2 certification; you will easily get a good job.

Even if you are a working professional and want to grow your career significantly, then the best way of doing it has to be PRINCE 2 certification. You will not only become a good project manager, but you will also earn a good amount of salary from your job. That is why PRINCE 2 certification is becoming more and more popular for aspiring project managers.

The Bottom Line

Finally, as you now know the importance of PRINCE 2 certification, you should look for prince two foundation certification from a reputable place. Once you get certified, you will be able to find a job that will help you to earn a good amount of salary. Your career growth will skyrocket once you complete PRINCE 2 certification and become a better project manager.