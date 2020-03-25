A loved one getting imprisoned? Tell them these 5 self-care tips

Prison life is bound by strict rules and time regulations. With less control over personal life and time, the environment around, all of it can have an impact on the mental health of your loved one.

If someone dear to you is going to prison, it is undoubtedly going to be a difficult experience for everyone. But, you can always help. And your help and kindness here will truly matter by keeping in touch with them.

You can learn about prison survival guides, visiting applications, inmate search information online to help you stay informed and in touch.

Tell you loved one these 5 self-care tips to help them care for themselves:

1. Setting up daily goals

When a person is feeling low inside the bars, it is very natural that they will find it hard to decide what to do when they do not even feel like doing it. Being in prison sets them up in a regime. But gently remind them that they can still make their structure within it, by making a daily plan for themselves.

Ask them to take baby steps. They can start by setting aside some time for a few sit-ups or stretching. Exercising is a sure way of lifting up one’s mood and setting a tone of productivity. Highly encourage it.

2. Motivate them to take up other activities

Remind them to take it slow, but that it is important to gradually move on, participate and engage in other activities. Ask your loved one to feel free to start with anything that interests him/her personally.

Reading

Creative writing

Taking part in yoga lessons or educational classes etc.

Listen to music or enjoy a radio show.

Treating themselves to some self-care products or snacks from the canteen

Help them understand that when there is an action plan, and they slowly start ticking things off the list, they give themselves the credit they deserve for working on themselves. They need to remember the best part of your day, when they did good, to help overlook the unpleasantness. Encourage them to reward themselves on everyday achievements. That will feel great!

3. Recalibrating the Idea of Happiness

When someone is bound by strict time schedules, unfamiliar faces, and surroundings it will be naturally intimidating in the beginning. When they are at their lowest of negativity, tell them to try the balancing method where they have to replace one negative thought with one positive thought. Such as—

“I am doomed! Nothing will ever go back to normal.” With “My mother sent me a photo of a fishing trip in my childhood and told me she’s looking forward to doing it again!”

“My life is so boring! I have nothing to do but just waste time.” with “I showered this morning, exercised, and did some reading. I spoke to another inmate at lunch, and it felt nice.”

4. Eating properly

Tell your loved one that food is not expected to be very tasty or exciting. And as a result, they might have the urge of skipping food. Remind them to eat at least three meals daily. And sometimes supplement a diet with something from the canteen or commissaries. And remind them to stay hydrated. Assure them, that although tough, they are strong enough to go through this and come back even stronger.

5. Dealing with illness

If in a situation, when they fall sick they must take appropriate care of themselves by intimating it to the officials. Most prisons take care of the inmates’ medical health efficiently and cost-effectively. Even in cases of emergency, there is help available. Remind your loved one to reach out to someone and not go through any physical turmoil alone.

Help your loved one by telling them about how much you want them to be okay, and that you are going to get through this together. Through your constant support and motivation, they will be able to cope with prison life and take care of their mental and physical health.