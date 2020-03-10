Harris Health System Has Begun Coronavirus Screening at All Clinical Locations  

HOUSTON (March 10, 2020)—Harris Health System has begun coronavirus (COVID-19) screening of all patients and visitors to its 48 clinical locations.

Out of an abundance of caution and because of several travel-related coronavirus cases in greater Houston, patients and visitors entering Harris Health’s hospitals, specialty facilities, health centers, same-day clinics and school-based clinics will be screened for travel and illness. Each will be asked about recent travel history to areas known to have community-spread coronavirus cases and about any current symptoms of cough, fever and respiratory difficulties.

Additionally, patients are being asked to limit the number of people accompanying them to one (1) person on any given clinical visit. If a patient is unable to meet this visitor guideline, Harris Health staff will work to reschedule the patient’s visit for a later date.

These safety guidelines are meant to minimize the risk of virus exposure and to ensure the health and well-being of all patients, visitors and staff.

List of Harris Health facilities screening for COVID-19:

Hospitals

Ben Taub Hospital
1504 Taub Loop
Houston, Texas 77030

Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital

5656 Kelley St.

Houston, Texas 77026

Health Centers and Pediatrics

Acres Home Health Center
818 Ringold Street
Houston, Texas 77088

Aldine Health Center
4755 Aldine Mail Route
Houston, Texas 77039-5934

Baytown Health Center
1602 Garth Road
Baytown, Texas 77520-2410

Casa de Amigos Health Center
1615 North Main Street
Houston, Texas 77009

Cypress Health Center
12340 Jones Road, Ste. 100
Houston, Texas 77070

Danny Jackson Health Center

5503 N. Fry Road

Katy, Texas 77449

El Franco Lee Health Center
8901 Boone Road
Houston, Texas 77099

Gulfgate Health Center
7550 Office City Drive
Houston, Texas 77012

Martin Luther King Jr. Health Center
3550 Swingle Road
Houston, Texas 77047

Northwest Health Center
1100 West 34th Street
Houston, Texas 77018

Pediatric & Adolescent Health Center–Bear Creek
5870 Highway 6, Ste. 108
Houston, Texas 77084

Pediatric and Adolescent Health Center–C.E. Odom

5516 Lockwood

Houston, Texas 77026

Pediatric and Adolescent Health Center–Pasadena
3925 Fairmont Parkway
Pasadena, Texas 77504

Settegast Health Center
9105 North Wayside Drive
Houston, Texas 77028

Strawberry Health Center
927 E. Shaw Road
Pasadena, Texas 77506-1430

Squatty Lyons Health Center
1712 First Street E, Suite M20
Humble, Texas 77338-5238

Thomas Street Health Center
2015 Thomas Street
Houston, Texas 77009

Vallbona Health Center
6630 DeMoss Street
Houston, Texas 77074-5004

School-Based Clinics

A.C. Taylor Health Clinic

Cloverleaf Elementary (Galena Park ISD)

13940 Bonham St.

Houston, Texas 77015

Goose Creek Health Clinic
San Jacinto Elementary (Goose Creek ISD)
2706 Kentucky Street
Baytown, Texas 77520

Robert Carrasco Health Clinic
Marshall Middle School (Houston ISD)
1115 Noble St.
Houston, Texas 77009 

Sheldon Health Clinic
Sheldon Elementary (Sheldon ISD)
17203 1/2 Hall Sheppard
Houston, Texas 77049

Southside Health Clinic
Galena Park Community Resource & Training Center (Galena Park ISD)
1721 16th St.
Galena Park, Texas 77547

Same Day Clinics

Margo Hilliard Alford Clinic

5550 Kelley St.

Houston, Texas 77026

Monroe Clinic

8539 Gulf Freeway

Houston, Texas 77017

Robindell Clinic

5420 Dashwood, Suite 200

Houston, Texas 77081

Sareen Clinic at India House

8888 W. Belfort

Houston, Texas 77031

Sunset Heights Clinic

1623 Airline Dr., Suite 100-B

Houston, Texas 77009

Specialty Facilities

Ambulatory Surgical Center at LBJ

5550 Kelley St.

Houston, TX 77026 

Bayland Geriatric Health Center
6400 Bissonnet Street
Houston, Texas 77074

Harris Health Dental Center
5230 Griggs Road (at the Palm Center)
Houston, Texas 77021

Harris Health Outpatient Center
5550 Kelley St.
Houston, Texas 77026

Quentin Mease Building

3601 N. MacGregor Way

Houston, Texas 77004

Riverside Dialysis Center

3315 Delano St.

Houston, TX 77004

Smith Clinic
2525-A Holly Hall
Houston, Texas 77054