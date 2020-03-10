Harris Health System Has Begun Coronavirus Screening at All Clinical Locations  

HOUSTON (March 10, 2020)—Harris Health System has begun coronavirus (COVID-19) screening of all patients and visitors to its 48 clinical locations.
Out of an abundance of caution and because of several travel-related coronavirus cases in greater Houston, patients and visitors entering Harris Health’s hospitals, specialty facilities, health centers, same-day clinics and school-based clinics will be screened for travel and illness. Each will be asked about recent travel history to areas known to have community-spread coronavirus cases and about any current symptoms of cough, fever and respiratory difficulties.
Additionally, patients are being asked to limit the number of people accompanying them to one (1) person on any given clinical visit. If a patient is unable to meet this visitor guideline, Harris Health staff will work to reschedule the patient’s visit for a later date.
These safety guidelines are meant to minimize the risk of virus exposure and to ensure the health and well-being of all patients, visitors and staff.
For more information about Harris Health, visit www.harrishealth.org or the Harris Health social media sites of Twitter or Facebook.
List of Harris Health facilities screening for COVID-19:
Hospitals
Ben Taub Hospital
1504 Taub Loop
Houston, Texas 77030
Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital
5656 Kelley St.
Houston, Texas 77026
Health Centers and Pediatrics
Acres Home Health Center
818 Ringold Street
Houston, Texas 77088
Aldine Health Center
4755 Aldine Mail Route
Houston, Texas 77039-5934
Baytown Health Center
1602 Garth Road
Baytown, Texas 77520-2410
Casa de Amigos Health Center
1615 North Main Street
Houston, Texas 77009
Cypress Health Center
12340 Jones Road, Ste. 100
Houston, Texas 77070
Danny Jackson Health Center
5503 N. Fry Road
Katy, Texas 77449
El Franco Lee Health Center
8901 Boone Road
Houston, Texas 77099
Gulfgate Health Center
7550 Office City Drive
Houston, Texas 77012
Martin Luther King Jr. Health Center
3550 Swingle Road
Houston, Texas 77047
Northwest Health Center
1100 West 34th Street
Houston, Texas 77018
Pediatric & Adolescent Health Center–Bear Creek
5870 Highway 6, Ste. 108
Houston, Texas 77084
Pediatric and Adolescent Health Center–C.E. Odom
5516 Lockwood
Houston, Texas 77026
Pediatric and Adolescent Health Center–Pasadena
3925 Fairmont Parkway
Pasadena, Texas 77504
Settegast Health Center
9105 North Wayside Drive
Houston, Texas 77028
Strawberry Health Center
927 E. Shaw Road
Pasadena, Texas 77506-1430
Squatty Lyons Health Center
1712 First Street E, Suite M20
Humble, Texas 77338-5238
Thomas Street Health Center
2015 Thomas Street
Houston, Texas 77009
Vallbona Health Center
6630 DeMoss Street
Houston, Texas 77074-5004
School-Based Clinics
A.C. Taylor Health Clinic
Cloverleaf Elementary (Galena Park ISD)
13940 Bonham St.
Houston, Texas 77015
Goose Creek Health Clinic
San Jacinto Elementary (Goose Creek ISD)
2706 Kentucky Street
Baytown, Texas 77520
Robert Carrasco Health Clinic
Marshall Middle School (Houston ISD)
1115 Noble St.
Houston, Texas 77009
Sheldon Health Clinic
Sheldon Elementary (Sheldon ISD)
17203 1/2 Hall Sheppard
Houston, Texas 77049
Southside Health Clinic
Galena Park Community Resource & Training Center (Galena Park ISD)
1721 16th St.
Galena Park, Texas 77547
Same Day Clinics
Margo Hilliard Alford Clinic
5550 Kelley St.
Houston, Texas 77026
Monroe Clinic
8539 Gulf Freeway
Houston, Texas 77017
Robindell Clinic
5420 Dashwood, Suite 200
Houston, Texas 77081
Sareen Clinic at India House
8888 W. Belfort
Houston, Texas 77031
Sunset Heights Clinic
1623 Airline Dr., Suite 100-B
Houston, Texas 77009
Specialty Facilities
Ambulatory Surgical Center at LBJ
5550 Kelley St.
Houston, TX 77026
Bayland Geriatric Health Center
6400 Bissonnet Street
Houston, Texas 77074
Harris Health Dental Center
5230 Griggs Road (at the Palm Center)
Houston, Texas 77021
Harris Health Outpatient Center
5550 Kelley St.
Houston, Texas 77026
Quentin Mease Building
3601 N. MacGregor Way
Houston, Texas 77004
Riverside Dialysis Center
3315 Delano St.
Houston, TX 77004
Smith Clinic
2525-A Holly Hall
Houston, Texas 77054