Harris Health System Has Begun Coronavirus Screening at All Clinical Locations  

HOUSTON (March 10, 2020)—Harris Health System has begun coronavirus (COVID-19) screening of all patients and visitors to its 48 clinical locations.

Out of an abundance of caution and because of several travel-related coronavirus cases in greater Houston, patients and visitors entering Harris Health’s hospitals, specialty facilities, health centers, same-day clinics and school-based clinics will be screened for travel and illness. Each will be asked about recent travel history to areas known to have community-spread coronavirus cases and about any current symptoms of cough, fever and respiratory difficulties.

Additionally, patients are being asked to limit the number of people accompanying them to one (1) person on any given clinical visit. If a patient is unable to meet this visitor guideline, Harris Health staff will work to reschedule the patient’s visit for a later date.

These safety guidelines are meant to minimize the risk of virus exposure and to ensure the health and well-being of all patients, visitors and staff.

For more information about Harris Health, visit www.harrishealth.org or the Harris Health social media sites of Twitter or Facebook.

List of Harris Health facilities screening for COVID-19:

Hospitals

Ben Taub Hospital

1504 Taub Loop

Houston, Texas 77030

Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital

5656 Kelley St.

Houston, Texas 77026

Health Centers and Pediatrics

Acres Home Health Center

818 Ringold Street

Houston, Texas 77088

Aldine Health Center

4755 Aldine Mail Route

Houston, Texas 77039-5934

Baytown Health Center

1602 Garth Road

Baytown, Texas 77520-2410

Casa de Amigos Health Center

1615 North Main Street

Houston, Texas 77009

Cypress Health Center

12340 Jones Road, Ste. 100

Houston, Texas 77070

Danny Jackson Health Center

5503 N. Fry Road

Katy, Texas 77449

El Franco Lee Health Center

8901 Boone Road

Houston, Texas 77099

Gulfgate Health Center

7550 Office City Drive

Houston, Texas 77012

Martin Luther King Jr. Health Center

3550 Swingle Road

Houston, Texas 77047

Northwest Health Center

1100 West 34th Street

Houston, Texas 77018

Pediatric & Adolescent Health Center–Bear Creek

5870 Highway 6, Ste. 108

Houston, Texas 77084

Pediatric and Adolescent Health Center–C.E. Odom

5516 Lockwood

Houston, Texas 77026

Pediatric and Adolescent Health Center–Pasadena

3925 Fairmont Parkway

Pasadena, Texas 77504

Settegast Health Center

9105 North Wayside Drive

Houston, Texas 77028

Strawberry Health Center

927 E. Shaw Road

Pasadena, Texas 77506-1430

Squatty Lyons Health Center

1712 First Street E, Suite M20

Humble, Texas 77338-5238

Thomas Street Health Center

2015 Thomas Street

Houston, Texas 77009

Vallbona Health Center

6630 DeMoss Street

Houston, Texas 77074-5004

School-Based Clinics

A.C. Taylor Health Clinic

Cloverleaf Elementary (Galena Park ISD)

13940 Bonham St.

Houston, Texas 77015

Goose Creek Health Clinic

San Jacinto Elementary (Goose Creek ISD)

2706 Kentucky Street

Baytown, Texas 77520

Robert Carrasco Health Clinic

Marshall Middle School (Houston ISD)

1115 Noble St.

Houston, Texas 77009

Sheldon Health Clinic

Sheldon Elementary (Sheldon ISD)

17203 1/2 Hall Sheppard

Houston, Texas 77049

Southside Health Clinic

Galena Park Community Resource & Training Center (Galena Park ISD)

1721 16th St.

Galena Park, Texas 77547

Same Day Clinics

Margo Hilliard Alford Clinic

5550 Kelley St.

Houston, Texas 77026

Monroe Clinic

8539 Gulf Freeway

Houston, Texas 77017

Robindell Clinic

5420 Dashwood, Suite 200

Houston, Texas 77081

Sareen Clinic at India House

8888 W. Belfort

Houston, Texas 77031

Sunset Heights Clinic

1623 Airline Dr., Suite 100-B

Houston, Texas 77009

Specialty Facilities

Ambulatory Surgical Center at LBJ

5550 Kelley St.

Houston, TX 77026

Bayland Geriatric Health Center

6400 Bissonnet Street

Houston, Texas 77074

Harris Health Dental Center

5230 Griggs Road (at the Palm Center)

Houston, Texas 77021

Harris Health Outpatient Center

5550 Kelley St.

Houston, Texas 77026

Quentin Mease Building

3601 N. MacGregor Way

Houston, Texas 77004

Riverside Dialysis Center

3315 Delano St.

Houston, TX 77004

Smith Clinic

2525-A Holly Hall

Houston, Texas 77054