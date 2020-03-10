Cornyn Meets with Houston Professional Firefighters’ Association

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met today with Roy Cormier, Director of the Houston Professional Firefighters’ Association (HPFFA), for an update on the progress the HPFFA is making in the Houston area, as well as to thank him for his support of the Protecting America’s First Responders Act, which expands benefits for public safety officers who become disabled as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty. See photo attached and below.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.