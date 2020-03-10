Cross Creek Ranch Mutt Strut  Promises Canine Fun April 4

(Fulshear, TX – March 10, 2020) — Tail-wagging fun will be unleashed at Cross Creek Ranch with the return of Mutt Strut from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 4.

The “paw-some” event for dogs and their humans takes place at the

Cross Creek Ranch Welcome Center, 6450 Cross Creek Bend. After the walk, families and Fidos will enjoy live music, a canine costume contest, Houston Disc Dogs performances, pet adoptions, bounce houses, a face painter, a drawing for a dog vacation at Waggin Tails and more. Micro-chipping for dogs and nail trims also will be offered for a minimum donation of $10 each. The first 100 prompt pups will receive a “Wag Bag.” Admission is free but a $10 donation is requested. All proceeds benefit Fort Bend PAWS.

Pre-register at https://www.crosscreektexas.com/muttstrut.

Learn about Cross Creek Ranch at https://www.crosscreektexas.com.

About Cross Creek Ranch

Cross Creek Ranch is a 3,200-acre master-planned community by The Johnson Development Corp. located in Fulshear, just minutes west of the Grand Parkway off FM 1093. The community offers amenities including the Adventure Island Water Park, Italian Maid Café, a boardwalk overlooking a community wildlife and bird sanctuary, miles of hike-and-bike trails and the one-acre Canine Commons dog park with separate areas dedicated for larger and smaller breeds. It also is home to a spacious fitness center and sports complex with tennis courts, basketball court, sand volleyball court and playgrounds for all ages.

About Johnson Development

Johnson Development is a Houston-based, award-winning residential and commercial land development company. Now celebrating 45 years, the company has set the standard for successful master-planned communities in Houston, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and other markets around the country. Johnson Development’s impressive collection includes the Houston-area communities of Cross Creek Ranch, Edgewater, Fall Creek, Grand Central Park, Harmony, Harvest Green, Imperial, Jordan Ranch, Riverstone, Sienna, Tuscan Lakes, Woodforest, and Veranda. The company also is developing Viridian and Trinity Falls in Dallas-Fort Worth, Lake Arrowhead in Atlanta, and Bryson in the Austin area. An affiliate of Johnson Development — JDS Companies — manages development of boutique communities, including Amira and Willow Creek Farms in the Houston area and Davis Ranch, Cinco Lakes and Overlook at Creekside in San Antonio. For more information on Johnson Development, visit www.johnsondevelopment.com.