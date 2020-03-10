How Spirulina May Reduce Heart Disease Risk

Heart disease is the leading cause of death globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The United Nations (UN) agency, which is concerned with world public health, shows that more people die of it more than any other cause. The good news is that heart disease is highly preventable. A dietary supplement that may help lower your risk of heart disease is spirulina, which is a microorganism that grows in fresh and saltwater.

Proponents consider it as a superfood. That’s because it has an impressive nutritional profile. Based on scientific studies, it has amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. It also possesses antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Thanks to the superfood’s ability to reduce oxidation and inflammation, it may help in lowering the risk of heart disease. Many studies have shown that the supplement may do so in many ways. They range from reducing bad cholesterol to lowering blood pressure. Keep on reading to know how adding the supplement to your diet may help safeguard your heart.

It May Raise Good Cholesterol

Not many people are aware that cholesterol can be good or bad. Good cholesterol is also known as high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol. On the other hand, bad cholesterol is also known as low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol.

Bad cholesterol is the one that can cause clogging of the arteries. Clogging of the arteries may lead to a heart attack.

Increasing good cholesterol is one of the things that help lower bad cholesterol. Luckily, many foods can raise good cholesterol. Some common examples are fatty fish, olive oil, nuts, seeds, and whole grains. Many supplements are scientifically proven to help increase good cholesterol, and spirulina is one of them.

It May Reduce Blood Pressure

High blood pressure is also known as the silent killer. That’s because it may exist without causing symptoms. The problem with high blood pressure is that it can go undetected for years, until such time that it has already caused damage.

There are several reasons for high blood pressure. Cigarette smoking, excessive alcohol intake, being obese, leading a sedentary lifestyle, and too much stress are some examples.

According to health experts, reducing blood pressure is possible by getting rid of excess weight, having a healthy lifestyle, and going for a heart-friendly diet. Some studies say that the intake of vitamin D, folic acid, garlic, coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), and spirulina may also help keep high blood pressure at bay.

It May Reduce Inflammation Within

Scientists agree that chronic inflammation is one of the least talked about heart disease causes. They confirm that it is a contributor to the development of problems about the heart due to different reasons.

For instance, inflammation may contribute to the hardening of the walls of the arteries. When that happens, high blood pressure may come into being.

Inflammation may also cause damage to the arteries. Such promotes the accumulation of plaque, which is a waxy substance that consists of cholesterol, fat, and a few other substances. By reducing inflammation within, it is possible to keep the arteries from hardening as well as collecting plaque that can lead to a heart attack.

A word of caution: Before taking any food supplement, make sure that you inform your primary care provider about it first. This is even more so true if you have a known medical condition.