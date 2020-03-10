8th Annual Texas Children’s Hospital and Houston Marathon Foundation Family Fun Run at Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus.    

Texas Children’s is committed to keeping our patients, staff and employees safe as we manage the emerging global public health situation around the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). As part of our commitment, we are taking proactive measures to help prevent the introduction and spread of COVID-19.

Due to increasing concerns, and our focus on providing safe, high-quality care to our patients, we made the decision to cancel the upcoming Texas Children’s Family Fun Runs on Saturday, April 4 at Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus and Saturday, May 2 at Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands. We are making this change to ensure we protect everyone, including attending guests.

All registered participants will be refunded the $8 entry fee. Refunds will be processed within three business days and applied directly to the method of payment that was used during registration. Thank you for your support and attention in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.