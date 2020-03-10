AG Paxton’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit Reaches Milestone with 12,000 Total Arrests  

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today commended the Fugitive Apprehension Unit of his office for reaching a significant milestone since its inception in 2003. The unit achieved its 12,000 arrest with the capture of Robert Chapa for violating his parole after being convicted for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. The Fugitive Apprehension Unit also made six other noteworthy arrests: Christopher Lucio for violating parole after being convicted for aggravated robbery, Steven Parcell Balthaser for aggravated sexual assault of a child, Clarence Martin Johnson for violating probation after being convicted for indecency with a child by sexual contact, Jordan Xavier Bennett for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, Corbey Glenn Grace for violating parole after being convicted for homicide, and Adesanya Prince for possession with intent to promote child pornography.

“I am proud of the bravery and valor demonstrated by our Fugitive Apprehension Unit every day while they keep Texas strong, safe, and just,” said Attorney General Paxton. “As of today, these courageous law enforcement officers have successfully arrested 12,000 fugitives. Our officers provide invaluable security for Texans, and they deserve to be recognized for their hard work and dedication.”

The Fugitive Apprehension Unit includes investigators, criminal analysts, administrative assistants, and a command staff who operate in regional offices in Austin, Houston, and Arlington. The unit’s mission is to locate and arrest violent fugitives, convicted child sex offenders who violate conditions of their parole, and to arrest sex offenders who fail to comply with the state’s mandated sex offender registration requirements. It also assists in locating missing and endangered runaway children reported by local law enforcement agencies to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

