Harris Health System Trustees Elect New Chair, Officers  

HOUSTON (March 10, 2020) — Kimberly Monday, MD, former president of the Harris County Medical Society and a practicing neurologist, has been elected chair of the Harris Health System Board of Trustees, the governing body of the public healthcare system in Harris County.

Linda Morales, vice chair, and Elena Marks, secretary, join Monday in newly elected officer positions of the nine-member board.

“I am pleased to be surrounded by such a tremendous group of talented and experienced leaders who care deeply about our mission to serve the community’s most vulnerable,” she says. “Their faith in me to lead during this time of transition is humbling.”

Monday, who chaired the search committee responsible for identifying and recommending new CEO Dr. Esmaeil Porsa to lead the county health system, looks forward to helping Harris Health navigate healthcare’s ever-changing state and federal funding mix and working toward a potential replacement solution for Texas’ expiring Medicaid 1115 Waiver.

“We are tremendously fortunate in Harris County to have a system of care for those most in need,” she adds. “State and federal funding for coverage expansion and enhanced access is critical to the success of this mission.”

The board also welcomes new trustee Andrea Caracostis, MD, who was recently appointed during the Feb. 25 meeting of Harris County Commissioners Court.

Caracostis is the current CEO of the Asian American Health Coalition dba HOPE Clinic, which is a Federally Qualified Health Center. She is a physician with a master’s degree in public health, and has more than 10 years of experience working with migrant, vulnerable populations.

Other trustees on the board include Arthur Bracey, MD; Anne Clutterbuck; Lawrence D. Finder; Ewan Johnson, MD, PhD; and Alicia Reyes. Trustees are appointed by Harris County Commissioners Court and serve two-year terms.