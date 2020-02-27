Cornyn: Harris County to Receive $1.8M Federal Grant to Help Fight HIV/AIDS in Texas  

WASHINGTON—Harris County will receive a federal grant of $1,794,295 to combat the spread of HIV/AIDS in Texas, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced today. The funding comes from the Department of Health and Human Service’s Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America – Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, which aims to reduce new HIV infections across the United States.

“The scourge of HIV/AIDS continues to cause tremendous pain for too many Texans and their families,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I commend the Trump Administration for prioritizing the health of Texans as well as local leaders in Harris County for securing the funds to fight this deadly disease.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.