Sen. Cruz Announces Staff Updates to Washington, D.C. Office

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today announced two updates to his senior leadership team. He has promoted Andrew Davis, who joined in April, as Chief Counsel, and named Lauren Aronson, who joined in July, as Communications Director. Both Andrew and Lauren will serve in his Washington, D.C. office.

“Andrew and Lauren have been excellent additions to our senior leadership team,” Sen. Cruz said. “Andrew’s work defending Americans’ constitutional rights and Lauren’s experience leading strategic communications campaigns on and off Capitol Hill are assets to our office and to the 28 million Texans we represent. I am grateful for their leadership, and look forward to working with both of them to safeguard Texas’ values, expand economic opportunity for Americans from all walks of life, and advance the priorities of the American people.”

Davis joined Sen. Cruz’s team as Deputy Chief Counsel in April 2019 and has been serving as acting Chief Counsel since December 2019. Prior to joining Sen. Cruz, Davis was an assistant solicitor general in the Texas Attorney General’s office, where he defended Texas in its most complex and important appeals before the state and federal courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States. He also worked at Gibson Dunn, one of the nation’s premiere law firms, and clerked for Judge Reena Raggi of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit as well as then-Chief Judge Sidney Fitzwater of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Dallas. Davis grew up in Lubbock, Texas, and is a graduate of Rice University and Columbia Law School.

Aronson joined Sen. Cruz’s team as Communications Director in July 2019. Prior to joining Sen. Cruz, Aronson served as the Communications Director for House Budget Committee, Press Secretary for the House Ways and Means Committee under Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) during the first overhaul of the U.S tax code in more than 30 years, and Press Secretary for the Education and the Workforce Committee. Aronson led public affairs and strategic communications campaigns at FP1 Strategies, Burson-Marsteller, and the American Enterprise Institute. She started her career as a Teach for American Corps Member in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she graduated from Tulane University.