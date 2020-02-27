Boy from Malawi receives heart surgery via HeartGift program

Houston, TX (77030) (February 26, 2020) On Tuesday February 18th Joshua, a 9-year-old boy from Malawi, underwent lifesaving heart surgery at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital. This surgery corrected the congenital heart defect he was born with, Atrioventricular Canal Defect.

Joshua was able to travel from his home in Blantyre Malawi to Houston TX via the HeartGift program. HeartGift provides lifesaving heart surgery to children from around the world where specialized medical treatment is either scarce or nonexistent.

Joshua has been in Houston recovering from his heart repair and is scheduled to return to Malawi on March 7th. His stay and medical care are possible because of volunteers and donors in our community. Joshua and his Aunt Janet are being hosted by the Namwali family of the Clear Lake area (77058.)

“The generosity of the Houston community is amazing, providing medical partnerships, financial donations, a host home and volunteers to assist with translation.” Rachael Wright, Executive Director.

If you would like to meet Joshua or hear more about his lifesaving journey please contact Rachael Wright at rwright@heartgift.org