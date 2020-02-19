Dive into the staggering world of engineering at Discovery Center’s interactive National Engineers Day!

Saturday, Feb. 22 beginning at 10 a.m.

Join us as we honor and celebrate the awesome work of engineers around the world!

Be an ingenious engineer for a day as you design, build and experiment with machines, catapults and claws.

Let your creative juices flow and surprise yourself with all the great things you’ll construct alongside.

Don’t forget to swing by the “Shocks & Jolts” exhibit while you’re here!

National Engineers Week is Feb. 16 to 22

DON’T MISS: