Dive into the staggering world of engineering at Discovery Center’s interactive National Engineers Day!
Saturday, Feb. 22 beginning at 10 a.m.
Join us as we honor and celebrate the awesome work of engineers around the world!
Be an ingenious engineer for a day as you design, build and experiment with machines, catapults and claws.
Let your creative juices flow and surprise yourself with all the great things you’ll construct alongside.
Don’t forget to swing by the “Shocks & Jolts” exhibit while you’re here!
National Engineers Week is Feb. 16 to 22
DON’T MISS:
- 3-D Printer Demonstration: Watch and learn as fun shapes and objects come to life.
- Catapults: How far can you launch an aluminum foil ball? Explore the physics.
- Extendable Claws: Chomp! Chomp! Build a protractile arm with dinos in mind.
- Engineering Storytime: Listen to amazing stories about engineering and inventing.
- Agamograph Art: Watch 3-D art transform in OcuSOFT® Art Academy.
- Cartesian Divers: Become an engineer and build a hook and sinker game in Science Station.
- LEGO® Crown: Build your own paper LEGO® crown in Junktion.
- Boomerang Bonanza: Test out a boomerang to see which will go the distance in Junktion.
- Wood Pecking Bird: Watch your bird fly up and down as you learn about energy in Junktion.