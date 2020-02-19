KISD Summer Band Camp to be Held at Cinco Ranch High School

February 18, 2020

The eighteenth annual summer band camp, offered to next year’s 7 th, 8 th, and 9 th grade KISD band students, will be held at Cinco Ranch High School from July 13 th to July 16 th. The camp will include daily section rehearsals, full band rehearsals, and fun music based electives. Lunch is also part of the camp. The cost of the camp is $125 and will include a t-shirt if registered by May 29th. All registrations after that date will need to include a late registration fee of $25 totaling $150. Any registration request after June 29 th must be sent via email, and if approved, payment MUST BE either cash, money order, or cashier’s check.

NEW TO THIS YEAR’S CAMP: Camp will run Monday through Thursday from 8am to 3pm and allow for a full day of water park fun on Friday. Students signing up that will be entering 9 th Grade in the Fall will be a part of the very first Ninth Grade Academy. The Academy will feature skill sets to prepare band students for high school band and will have their own high school ensemble.

Camp participants will audition as they arrive for the first day of camp. Students should prepare an audition etude which can be downloaded from the webpage below. 7 th and 8 th grade students will be ability grouped with the number of bands being determined by total enrollment for the camp. The audition for 9 th grade students will determine part assignments within their ensemble.

Registration Form, Travel/Emergency Treatment Consent Form, and Audition materials can be downloaded by campers from the Katy ISD Fine Arts Webpage www.katyisd.org/dept/finearts. An email confirmation is sent out upon receipt of registration, and follow up reminders from the camp coordinator will be sent before the camp begins, so make sure your email address is clearly printed on the registration form. Note, the Audition material will be posted after May 15 th.

The music camp concludes with the Grand Finale Concert on Thursday afternoon beginning at 1:15 pm. Those students wishing to extend the fun one more day can join in the group’s optional trip to Typhoon Texas on Friday for an additional $35 (park admission, meal, bus transportation to the park, and drinks are included in price) for a total camp cost of $160 ($185 after May 29 th).

The camp provides an economical and convenient alternative to those who may not have had a chance to attend another band camp over the summer due to scheduling and/or costs. Participants will receive top quality instruction on their instruments from our own great KISD and Houston area Band Directors. Join us for the eighteenth annual Katy ISD Junior High Summer Band Camp and keep your playing skills sharp for the year! Camp brochures, with the registration form, will be distributed to KISD band students by their schools’ directors. Camp brochures can also be downloaded from the Katy ISD Fine Arts webpage above.