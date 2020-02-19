Katy ISD FFA Auction Brings in Over $581K  

KATY [February 18, 2020] – The final 2020 Katy Independent School District FFA Livestock Show auction totals have officially been announced.  Student livestock projects raised $581,130.13.  This year’s livestock show consisted of 413 student exhibitors.  Top live auction winners include:

Rabbits:

  • Grand Champion, Oliver Semrad, Tompkins High                                        $6,500
  • Reserve Champion, Ashton Foertsch, Tompkins High                                  $4,500

Broilers:

  • Grand Champion, Matthew Irwin, Taylor High                                               $7,000
  • Reserve Champion, Kailey Wyckoff, Katy High                                            $6,999

Goat:

  • Grand Champion/Grand Champion Showman

Jamie Morin, Taylor High                                                                               $7,000

  • Reserve Champion, Tabitha Byrd, Paetow High                                           $6,000
  • Reserve Champion Showman, Rachael Chandler, Katy High                      $3,000

Lamb:

  • Grand Champion/Grand Champion Showman

Mia Moderski, Cinco Ranch High                                                                   $5,700

  • Reserve Champion/Reserve Champion Showman

Whitney Warner, Tompkins High                                                                   $5,699

Hog:

  • Grand Champion, Issac Maya, Cinco Ranch High                                        $15,500
  • Reserve Champion, Chase Schaper, Katy High                                            $7,500
  • Grand Champion Showman, Mikaela Saenz, Katy High                               $4,000
  • Reserve Champion Showman, Blake Russell, Tompkins High                     $4,000

Steer:

  • Grand Champion, William Morrison, Seven Lakes High                               $15,501
  • Reserve Champion, Jenna Evans, Cinco Ranch High                                  $8,000
  • Grand Champion Showman, Kylie LeBlanc, Katy High                                 $7,000
  • Reserve Champion Showman, Mallory Peoples, Katy High                          $4,500

Photo Gallery of Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Winners