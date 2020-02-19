Katy ISD FFA Auction Brings in Over $581K

KATY [February 18, 2020] – The final 2020 Katy Independent School District FFA Livestock Show auction totals have officially been announced. Student livestock projects raised $581,130.13. This year’s livestock show consisted of 413 student exhibitors. Top live auction winners include:

Rabbits:

Grand Champion, Oliver Semrad, Tompkins High $6,500

Reserve Champion, Ashton Foertsch, Tompkins High $4,500

Broilers:

Grand Champion, Matthew Irwin, Taylor High $7,000

Reserve Champion, Kailey Wyckoff, Katy High $6,999

Goat:

Grand Champion/Grand Champion Showman

Jamie Morin, Taylor High $7,000

Reserve Champion, Tabitha Byrd, Paetow High $6,000

Reserve Champion Showman, Rachael Chandler, Katy High $3,000

Lamb:

Grand Champion/Grand Champion Showman

Mia Moderski, Cinco Ranch High $5,700

Reserve Champion/Reserve Champion Showman

Whitney Warner, Tompkins High $5,699

Hog:

Grand Champion, Issac Maya, Cinco Ranch High $15,500

Reserve Champion, Chase Schaper, Katy High $7,500

Grand Champion Showman, Mikaela Saenz, Katy High $4,000

Reserve Champion Showman, Blake Russell, Tompkins High $4,000

Steer:

Grand Champion, William Morrison, Seven Lakes High $15,501

Reserve Champion, Jenna Evans, Cinco Ranch High $8,000

Grand Champion Showman, Kylie LeBlanc, Katy High $7,000

Reserve Champion Showman, Mallory Peoples, Katy High $4,500

Photo Gallery of Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Winners