Katy ISD FFA Auction Brings in Over $581K  

KATY [February 18, 2020] – The final 2020 Katy Independent School District FFA Livestock Show auction totals have officially been announced. Student livestock projects raised $581,130.13. This year’s livestock show consisted of 413 student exhibitors. Top live auction winners include:
Rabbits:
- Grand Champion, Oliver Semrad, Tompkins High $6,500
- Reserve Champion, Ashton Foertsch, Tompkins High $4,500
Broilers:
- Grand Champion, Matthew Irwin, Taylor High $7,000
- Reserve Champion, Kailey Wyckoff, Katy High $6,999
Goat:
- Grand Champion/Grand Champion Showman
Jamie Morin, Taylor High $7,000
- Reserve Champion, Tabitha Byrd, Paetow High $6,000
- Reserve Champion Showman, Rachael Chandler, Katy High $3,000
Lamb:
- Grand Champion/Grand Champion Showman
Mia Moderski, Cinco Ranch High $5,700
- Reserve Champion/Reserve Champion Showman
Whitney Warner, Tompkins High $5,699
Hog:
- Grand Champion, Issac Maya, Cinco Ranch High $15,500
- Reserve Champion, Chase Schaper, Katy High $7,500
- Grand Champion Showman, Mikaela Saenz, Katy High $4,000
- Reserve Champion Showman, Blake Russell, Tompkins High $4,000
Steer:
- Grand Champion, William Morrison, Seven Lakes High $15,501
- Reserve Champion, Jenna Evans, Cinco Ranch High $8,000
- Grand Champion Showman, Kylie LeBlanc, Katy High $7,000
- Reserve Champion Showman, Mallory Peoples, Katy High $4,500
Photo Gallery of Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Winners