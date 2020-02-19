March Children’s Programs At Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library  

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear, presents a variety of free children’s programs — Toddler Time, Preschool Story Time, and After-School Breaks — every month. These programs are free and open to the public. The schedule for March is as follows:

Toddler Time — Tuesdays at 10:15 am — offers caregiver/child activities, stories and songs for older babies, from 1 to 3 years of age. The program dates are March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31.

Children from 3 to 6 years of age will enjoy Preschool Story Time, where they hear stories, watch movies, and participate in age-appropriate craft activities, beginning at 10:15 am each Wednesday. The program dates are March 4, 11, 18, and 25.

The After-School Break — crafts, movies, stories, and more for school-aged children in grades 1 through 5 – begin at 4:30 pm on the 2nd Thursday. The After-School Break on March 12 will be “Bunny Planter.” Participants will create a seasonal planter for a succulent plant. Materials for this program are generously made possible by the Friends of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Librar

For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library (281-633-4675) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).