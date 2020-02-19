Mamie George Community Center in Richmond to Host Open House

RICHMOND – The community is invited to learn more about Catholic Charities services in Fort Bend offered through the Mamie George Community Center at an open house on Thursday, March 19, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at 1111 Collins Rd., Richmond, Texas, 77469.

At the center, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston prevents hunger and homelessness, provides nourishing meals and activities for seniors, supports women veterans and does much more for people in need on a day-to-day basis.

For additional information, contact Matt Johns, 713-874-6659, mjohns@catholiccharities.org.