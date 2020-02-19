Learn About Probate And Estate Planning At Cinco Ranch Branch Library Program               

Do you want to simplify your lifestyle? Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will present “Probate & Other Legal Issues,” part of the library’s Senior Living Series, on Thursday, March 12, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Cathy Rath, an attorney with Rath Law Group in Katy, will discuss wills, probate, and other legal issues facing senior citizens.

This program is intended for senior citizens and their families, as well as anyone who is considering economizing and living a simpler lifestyle.

Rath, who specializes in Estate Planning & Elder Law, attended Chicago-Kent College of Law. She has been a licensed attorney for 18 years.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).