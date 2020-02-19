Kids Spring Break Gardening Fun Day

Join the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners’ Youth Activity Committee in conjunction with Junior Master Gardeners and Fort Bend County 4-H for this fun Kids Spring Break Gardening Day. The children will learn about plants and the environment while participating in hands-on activities under the mentorship of Master Gardener volunteers.

Space is limited to the first 50 children registered.

Ages: 8 to 11 years

When: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Check in begins at 8:30 a.m. Pick up no later than 3:15 p.m.

Where: Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, Bldg. D

4310 TX HWY 36 S, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Cost: $10 — Pre-registration required; no walk-in registration; fee includes lunch

Attire: Outdoor play clothes & closed-toe shoes are required; Participant must be signed in and out by the adult listed on the application – no exceptions

To register and pay online visit https://txmg.org/fbmg/spring-break-camp-registration/ .