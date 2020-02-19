Cinco Ranch Branch Library To Host Activities For National Craft Month               

In recognition of National Craft Month in March, Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will host hands-on craft activities throughout the month for adults and youth aged 14 and above. The National Craft Month event is designed to introduce people to new crafts and hobbies.

Samples of the library’s instructional books, magazines, and websites on various crafts will be on display and are available for check out.

A series of introductory craft demonstrations will take place every Thursday evening in March, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Materials for these programs are made possible through the generous support of the Friends of Cinco Ranch Branch Library. Seating is limited at these demonstrations, and registration is required. The schedule of activities is as follows:

March 5 – Watercolor Inspirational Quotes .

– . March 12 – Embroidery Basics .

– . March 19 – Adult Coloring

– March 26 – Felt Flowers.

Learn about the library’s “Hobbies & Crafts Reference Center” (HCRC) online resource for crafters at the “DIY Database for Crafts” demonstration on Monday, March 9, from 12:15-1:30 pm, in the Computer Lab of the library. Registration is required.

The HCRC database is a valuable online research tool that offers detailed “how-to” instructions and creative ideas to meet the needs of virtually every hobby enthusiast. Crafters, hobbyists, and collectors will find resources on a wide assortment of leisure activities. Crafters of all experience levels will discover information on everything from candle-making and cake-decorating to scrapbooking and sculpting. Full-text articles are provided from leading hobby and craft magazines, including Bead & Button, Creative Knitting, FineScale Modeler, Quilter’s World, and many more. Information is available for collectors with interests in antiques, coins, stamps, trading cards, sports memorabilia, and much more. Looking for a new recreational activity? The HCRC resource includes information on many activities, too. Learn about rock-climbing, mountain-biking, photography, camping, and many other interests. The resource, which can be accessed from home on a desktop computer or mobile device with a Fort Bend County library card, also includes access to more than 1,000 electronic full-text hobby-and-craft resources and instructional videos.

The monthly “Craft Club at Cinco Ranch” will meet on Tuesdays, March 10 and 24, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, in the Multi-purpose Room. Registration is NOT required.

Crafting enthusiasts can share tips, get ideas and inspiration, and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow crafters at this drop-in event! People of all experience levels – from beginners to advanced – who enjoy any type of crafting are invited to attend to get other crafters’ perspectives, critiques, and suggestions. Chat and network with other crafters who enjoy anything from art and needlework to woodwork and much more! Those attending should bring their projects and their own crafting supplies.

A special “Acrylic-Painting Workshop for Beginners” will take place on Tuesday, March 31, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, in the Multi-purpose Room of the library. Registration is required.

Artist and gallery owner Samuel Gillis will provide a basic introduction to painting with acrylics for anyone considering starting a new hobby. Those attending the program will learn about basic acrylic-painting materials and various techniques. All class materials will be provided. This program is made possible by the generous support of the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library.

The programs are free and open to the public. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Events,” select “Cinco Ranch Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-395-1311, or by visiting the library.