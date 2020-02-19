Understand the Different Types of Horse Race  

The Grand National, Breeders Cup, and Kentucky Derby may be the only big races you’re aware of if you’re new to horse racing. The art of horse racing has seen a lot of evolution since its inception, and such growth has given rise to a wide range of horse race types. Before a horse gets to partake in such games, it needs to start at smaller and lower levels of competition, to build resistance and endurance. We have listed some of such races below, with brief descriptions of each one. The horse race types range from Maiden races to flat races and even group races, but something they all have in common. You can place a bet on each with Timeform.

Claiming Races

Claiming races is a huge umbrella under which other horse races can be found. The Claiming race is considered among the lowest-class horse races at the track; thus, it is not as popular as the Derby. In this race, all horses have a price tag attached to their form. These horses can be claimed or bought out of the race, but the request must be put in before the race. It doesn’t matter if the horse finishes last, as this won’t affect the sale made.

Graded Stakes Races

Graded stakes races are at the top level of horse races. In this race, there are no restrictions made concerning the age or gender of your horse. The graded stakes race features three significant grades, with Grade 1 being the highest. The categories are adjusted upward or downward after countless reviews, undertaken annually. During these reviews, the performance of all horses is studied and recorded, then compared to previous years.

Group Races

The group race was introduced in 1971, in Europe. This race is extensive, and it includes tracks such as the Prix de l’arc de Triomphe and the Irish Derby. In this race, three different groupings are made with each horse race type. The groups are created with data of over three years; thus, they contain all the critical horse races around the world. The group races have their groupings changing from time to time, with the tracks moving up or down in whichever category they’re placed.

Maiden Races

The maiden race is the first official race every horse undertakes and any horse that wins this race is said to have broken his maiden. The inaugural race comes in two major types; the first maiden race type is done to allow top quality horses to move on to more prestigious competitions. This race is known as the maiden special weight race and the second race, called the maiden claiming race is for those horses that aren’t believed to be good enough for higher-level races. Most often, these horses weren’t successful in the maiden special weight competitions, and this race is their second chance to produce significant racing results and place well.

Stakes Races

The one race where all top racehorses compete is the Stakes race. This race has the most significant purses and carries the most prestige. At local stakes, you will find the best domestic horses from around the country or even abroad. Stakes races have some restrictions, and when they do, they’re referred to as restricted stakes.