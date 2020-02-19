Non-competitive run/walk to highlight importance of adopting active, healthy lifestyles

WHAT: People of all abilities are invited to participate in the 8th annual Texas Children’s Hospital and Houston Marathon Foundation Family Fun Run at Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus. The event features non-competitive 1K and 3K courses. Strollers, walkers and wheelchairs are welcome. Enjoy food, refreshments, activities, games and visits by special guests and mascots after the run/walk at the Family Fun Zone, presented by H-E-B.

WHEN: Saturday, April 4, 2020

9 a.m.

WHERE: Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus

Parking will be available at the following locations with shuttles to and from the race site. Visit texaschildrens.org/funrunwest for additional parking details.

Second Baptist Church West Campus

19449 Katy Freeway

Houston, TX 77094

Wood Group Mustang

17420 Katy Freeway

Houston, TX 77084

REGISTER: The entry fee is $8 per person. All attendees must register, including infants. To learn more or to register, visit texaschildrens.org/funrunwest. The deadline to register is Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m. This is a family event. All family members must be registered to walk/run together. Children may not run unattended.

VOLUNTEER: Please visit texaschildrens.org/funrunwest if you are at least 12 years old and would like to volunteer at the event.

WHY: The annual event encourages people of all ages and abilities to take the next step toward adopting active, healthy lifestyles.