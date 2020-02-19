Katy ISD Elementary Teacher Surprised with H-E-B Excellence in Education Award  

KATY [February 18, 2020] – An afternoon of story time turned into an entourage of Katy ISD staff members, H-E-B representatives and camera crews giving one Mayde Creek Elementary teacher the surprise of a lifetime. First grade teacher, Kathryn Mills, was brought to tears when she learned that she was a finalist for the 2020 H-E-B Excellence in Education Award and invited to San Antonio on May 2 to represent Katy Independent School District for the statewide title.

Out of thousands of educators in the Houston area, Mrs. Mills was one of eight teachers chosen to be a finalist, spotlighting her as one of the best in Texas. Along with balloons, cookies, and flowers, Mrs. Mills received a $1,000 check for herself and a $1,000 check for the school.

“I am so excited! You do something you’re passionate about and you hope you are going to be recognized and you know your kids love you, but this is something huge,” said Mrs. Kathryn Mills.

H-E-B’s Excellence in Education is the largest monetary awards program for educators in Texas and among one of the largest in the nation. The award program was launched by H-E-B in cooperation with the Texas Association of School Administrators in 2002, as a positive way to support public education in Texas

“I have known Mrs. Mills professionally for a long time, and when I moved to MCE, I even begged her to come with me. She is an excellent educator and has a passion for her students and this profession,” said MCE Principal Felicia Sheedy. “It is an honor to work with her each day, and the entire MCE Gator family is extremely happy and proud of her recognition,” added Principal Sheedy.

