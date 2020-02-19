Houston Arboretum’s Tapas on the Trails was most successful to date, raising $48,000 for Arboretum programs

WHAT: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center’s Tapas on the Trails
WHERE: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center
4501 Woodway Dr.
Houston, 77024
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 15
5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
DETAILS: Houston Arboretum’s annual “Tapas on the Trails” on Feb. 15 welcomed more than 500 people for a romantic, post-Valentine’s evening getaway where they enjoyed a softly-lit walk through the Arboretum’s 155-acre nature sanctuary. This unique and highly popular event, which was sold out, allowed guests to pause along a beautiful, mile-long trail to indulge in four delicious courses and a few other treats from Cotton Culinary, paired perfectly with carefully selected wines and Saint Arnold’s beers. Ticket proceeds netted $48,000 for the Arboretum’s conservation and education programs.
Among the tasty treats for the multi-course meal were:
* Amuse Bouche
Beet Cured Grouper Gravlax
Beverage pairing: Montelvini Promosso Rosé Spumante
* First Course
Pecan Smoked Heirloom Tomato Bisque
Beverage Pairings: Athena Cabernet and Lawnmower
* Second Course
Delicata Squash and Shagbark Hickory Syrup
Beverage pairings: Disruption Red Blend and Guten Tag
* Palate Cleanser
Lime Sorbet with Bergamot and Wintergreen Scented Spoon
Beverage pairing: Honey Agave Cider
* Third Course
Gulf Coast “Lobster” Roll
Beverage pairings: Concilio Chardonnay Trentino and Orange Show
* Fourth Course
Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream
Beverage pairings: Berto White Vermouth Spritzer and Santo
The evening ended at the large, newly remodeled Event Lawn, where guests enjoyed vermouth spritzers, dessert, a coffee bar provided by partner Katz Coffee and the opportunity to meet a live owl. Each guest received a commemorative Arboretum glass to take home.
GUESTS:
Debbie Markey, Executive Director, Houston Arboretum
Christine Mansfield, Marketing and Development Director, Houston Arboretum
Jeff Geuther, Arboretum Board of Directors President with wife Marjii
Dr. Cullen Geiselman, Arboretum Board of Directors Vice President
Jen Ward, Arboretum Board of Directors
Tensie Axton, Arboretum Board of Directors
Amanda McMillian, Arboretum Board of Directors and husband Benjamin Holloway
Mariapaz Jiminez
Kraig Junck, VP of Operations, Cotton Culinary
Greg and Melinda Armstrong
Jan and Berk Donaldson, Raffle Item Winners
PHOTOGRAPHER: Anthony Rathbun
Link to photos here<https://www.dropbox.com/sh/uvtdxy2oepsdttg/AAChH90DC4aX5W7F0_3rCPuHa?dl=0>.
Photo caption: The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center’s Tapas on the Trails welcomed over 500 guests for a post-Valentine’s getaway along natural trails featuring four delicious
courses paired with carefully curated wines and beers. The sold-out event netted $48,000 for the Arboretum’s conservation and education programs. Photo credit: Anthony Rathbun
ABOUT:
The mission of the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is to provide education about the natural environment to people of all ages and to protect and enhance the Arboretum as a haven and as a sanctuary for native plants and animals. The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, one of the first nature education facilities for children in the state of Texas, provides services to over 400,000 visitors annually. The Arboretum also provides nature education for more than 10,000 children annually. For more information about the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and levels of membership, visit houstonarboretum.org<http://houstonarboretum.org/>.