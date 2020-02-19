Houston Arboretum’s Tapas on the Trails was most successful to date, raising $48,000 for Arboretum programs

DETAILS: Houston Arboretum’s annual “Tapas on the Trails” on Feb. 15 welcomed more than 500 people for a romantic, post-Valentine’s evening getaway where they enjoyed a softly-lit walk through the Arboretum’s 155-acre nature sanctuary. This unique and highly popular event, which was sold out, allowed guests to pause along a beautiful, mile-long trail to indulge in four delicious courses and a few other treats from Cotton Culinary, paired perfectly with carefully selected wines and Saint Arnold’s beers. Ticket proceeds netted $48,000 for the Arboretum’s conservation and education programs.

Among the tasty treats for the multi-course meal were:

* Amuse Bouche

Beet Cured Grouper Gravlax

Beverage pairing: Montelvini Promosso Rosé Spumante

* First Course

Pecan Smoked Heirloom Tomato Bisque

Beverage Pairings: Athena Cabernet and Lawnmower

* Second Course

Delicata Squash and Shagbark Hickory Syrup

Beverage pairings: Disruption Red Blend and Guten Tag

* Palate Cleanser

Lime Sorbet with Bergamot and Wintergreen Scented Spoon

Beverage pairing: Honey Agave Cider

* Third Course

Gulf Coast “Lobster” Roll

Beverage pairings: Concilio Chardonnay Trentino and Orange Show

* Fourth Course

Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream

Beverage pairings: Berto White Vermouth Spritzer and Santo

The evening ended at the large, newly remodeled Event Lawn, where guests enjoyed vermouth spritzers, dessert, a coffee bar provided by partner Katz Coffee and the opportunity to meet a live owl. Each guest received a commemorative Arboretum glass to take home.

GUESTS:

Debbie Markey, Executive Director, Houston Arboretum

Christine Mansfield, Marketing and Development Director, Houston Arboretum

Jeff Geuther, Arboretum Board of Directors President with wife Marjii

Dr. Cullen Geiselman, Arboretum Board of Directors Vice President

Jen Ward, Arboretum Board of Directors

Tensie Axton, Arboretum Board of Directors

Amanda McMillian, Arboretum Board of Directors and husband Benjamin Holloway

Mariapaz Jiminez

Kraig Junck, VP of Operations, Cotton Culinary

Greg and Melinda Armstrong

Jan and Berk Donaldson, Raffle Item Winners

The mission of the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is to provide education about the natural environment to people of all ages and to protect and enhance the Arboretum as a haven and as a sanctuary for native plants and animals. The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, one of the first nature education facilities for children in the state of Texas, provides services to over 400,000 visitors annually. The Arboretum also provides nature education for more than 10,000 children annually. For more information about the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and levels of membership, visit houstonarboretum.org<http://houstonarboretum.org/>.