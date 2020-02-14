Corte, Dowdle Draw Challengers in Upcoming City Election

By George Slaughter

Katy Ward A Council Member Janet Corte and Ward B Council Member Durran Dowdle have drawn opponents for the May 2 Katy city election. Their colleague Chris Harris, the council member-at-large, drew no opponents.

The deadline for filing for office was Friday afternoon.

Early voting will be April 22-26, and April 28-29, in the Cypress Room at Katy Hall, 901 Avenue C.

The election is May 2. The Ward A polling place will be the council chamber at City Hall. The Ward B polling place will be the Katy Municipal Courts, 5432 Franz Road.

Election winners will serve three-year terms, as Katy voters in 2017 amended the city charter so that a mayor or council member, instead of possibly serving three two-year terms, would be able to serve two three-year terms before stepping down under term limits.

Here is an overview of the positions and the candidates for each.

In Ward A, Corte is seeking her second term. She is being challenged by Diane Robichaux Walker, a life insurance broker, and Dharminder Dargan, an engineer.

In Ward B, Dowdle was first elected in 2014, then reelected in 2016 and 2018. He served as mayor pro tem from 2017-2019. When he was first elected, the city charter provided that a mayor or council member couls serve up to three consecutive two-year terms. In Dowdle’s case, he will have done this by the May 2 election. But thanks to the change in the law, which became effective January 1, Dowdle is eligible to stand for election this spring, regardless of his incumbency.

Dowdle has drawn three challengers, two of which have sought council seats previously. Sam Pearson, a retired peace officer and minister, unsuccessfully challenged Dowdle in 2018. Pearson serves on the city’s planning and zoning commission.

Steve Pierson was a Ward B council member from 2001-2007 before stepping down due to term limits. He served in the at-large role from 2012-2018, again stepping down to term limits. Pierson attempted a comeback last year for his old seat, but lost to Jenifer Jordan Stockdick in last May’s election.

Rory Robertson, a registered investment advisor, has also filed to seek the seat. This is his first bid for office.