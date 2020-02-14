Senate Passes Cruz Amendment on Successful Soleimani Mission

‘Despite 34 Democrats refusing to recognize the brave men and women of our military and intelligence community, I’m pleased to see the Senate passed my amendment with strong bipartisan support’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today issued the following statement on the passage of his amendment, based off his resolution, honoring members of the military and intelligence community and President Trump, for carrying out the successful mission that killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) and a designated terrorist:

“Today, the Senate passed my amendment commending our armed forces, our intelligence community, and President Trump for bringing an end to Qasem Soleimani, one of the world’s most dangerous terrorists. Soleimani was responsible for the killing of at least 603 Americans in Iraq and posed an imminent risk to the safety of American citizens around the world.

“My amendment to honor those involved in the successful mission to eliminate Soleimani was modeled on the resolution the Senate unanimously passed in 2011 recognizing President Obama for killing Osama Bin Laden. Despite 34 Democrats refusing to recognize the brave men and women of our military and intelligence community, I’m pleased to see the Senate passed my amendment with strong bipartisan support.”