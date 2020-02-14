Candidates File for Election to Katy ISD Board of Trustees

By George Slaughter

Katy Independent School District Trustees Ashley Vann, Courtney Doyle, and Bill Lacy have all filed for re-election. Each has drawn opponents for the upcoming election, the filing deadline for which was Friday.

The election is May 2.

Here is an overview of the positions and the candidates for each.

Position 3

Vann, who lists herself on her application as a public servant, was first elected to the board in 2014 and re-elected in 2017. She currently serves as board secretary.

She will face Rafael C. “R.C.” Simmons, a non-profit director.

Position 4

Doyle, a realtor, was first elected to the board in 2014 and re-elected in 2017. She currently serves as board president.

Doyle will face two challengers: Allen L. Wortham Jr., a senior tax analyst, and Leah Marie Wilson, who is retired from the U.S. Air Force.

Position 5

Incumbent Bill Lacy, a mortgage banker, was first elected to the board in 2017. He currently serves as board vice president.

Lacy will face two challengers: Brandy Snyder, a registered nurse, and Greg Schulte, an engineer and project manager.