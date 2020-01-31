5 gifts to impress your friend from high school

Old friends from high school are hard to impress. We know so much about them and have probably gifted them various things over the years. There are many ways to show someone how much you appreciate them, but with a friend from high school, you may have to do some thinking.

With so many products out there in the market constantly confusing us, it becomes difficult to choose an item, especially when it is for someone you share a lot of memories with. In the age of online stores and social media promotions, it is hard to sort through the mess and find gifts that are both valuable and unique.

A friend from high school is someone who makes you nostalgic about old times and someone you really care about. You want them to do well in life, prosper and stay healthy. It is important to gift them something that they totally wouldn’t expect.

Keeping all of the above facts in mind, below is a list of five gifts that will impress your friend from high school.

Kool8 Water Bottle

Staying hydrated is one of the most important things in life. Water is something people easily ignore, and this has a negative effect on one’s health.

The Kool8 is an impressive water bottle with some unique features. It is made of stainless steel, comes in various colors and can also act as a thermos to store tea or coffee. It can keep liquids cold or warm for hours together. Users rave about this water bottle and many publications have listed it as the number one water bottle out there in the market.

If your high school friend loves the environment, he or she will also be happy to know that the company donates 20% of its profits in charity to areas around the world that have water-related problems.

The Kool8 water bottle also comes with a built-in tea infuser, making it an amazing multipurpose gift for your old friend. This gift will definitely become a daily part of their day and remind them of you.

GSPY Lavender Scented Candle

If you and your friend are people that appreciate aromas, this is the perfect gift.

The GSPY Lavender Scented Candle is a gift item with five-star ratings. The candle holder accompanied by this also has an extremely quirky and fun message. It reads, “Our friendship is like this candle, if you forget me, I’ll burn your house down.”

The candle has a 50-hour burn time and it is made by 100% natural soy wax. The glass jar with the message, of course, is reusable. A friend that loves the house to smell good and appreciates good humor would love this gift.

Why You’re My Bestie Fill-In Journal

Journals today are definitely a unique gift. Not many friends would expect you to personalize a gift for them.

The Knock Knock Why You’re My Bestie Journal is a great way to celebrate your friendship with your high school friend and tell them exactly why you appreciate them.

The journal has really cool fill in the blank style statements for you to tell your buddy why exactly he or she is awesome. It is a well thought out journal that provides you with the opportunity to not miss out on any point. It is quirky, cool and funny so you will be gifting your friend an entertaining book that will make them nostalgic and make them laugh.

The publisher is known for producing clever gifts. Your old friend will definitely keep pulling this one out of the closet every time he or she thinks of you.

A Pedometer

Adding an option in terms of giving someone a healthy gift, pedometers are trending in every way. There are different kinds of pedometers out there and it can be extremely hard to choose one.

Gifting your old friend a device like this which will help them track their steps, activity, heart rate and keep a good look on time could be a great idea. Plus, they will be wearing your gift on them literally 24/7, and won’t have an excuse to not give you time, if you know what I mean!

If you are picking a pedometer for an old friend, it has to be a smart device that impresses them. To know about unique features out there and find the perfect one, check out this list of the best pedometers by HealthCare Weekly.

Let your friend walk every step with an essence of you on their wrist. It could be so cool!

Incense Sticks

Another gift item in the genre of aromatic experiences is Incense Sticks. The smell of rose, sandalwood, lavender, and other such scents can impact not only a room but also someone’s headspace.

Over the years, incense sticks have been used along with religious as well as spiritual experiences by many individuals. Reason being the calming effect they have on our minds.

This old world item is still pretty popular with certain people in the new world. In fact, the world of incense has evolved in the last decade and there some really impressive fragrances in incense sticks and rocks available. People also venture out with incense oils and so on.

Contribute to your old friends’ peace of mind by gifting them some quality incense sticks. So that you don’t have a tough time looking for the perfect incense, here is a list of the best incense sticks to try out in 2020 by CoolThingsChicago.

We hope that the five gifts above are good enough for you to pick one if not all for your school friend. Each gift is unique in its own way and extremely well-priced. We have made sure to curate this list based on positive reviews.

Your friend from high school should definitely be impressed by any of the gifts above. All of them have a personal touch and some of them are classics. Old friends are special, and they deserve all the appreciation you can give them.