6 Best Concerts in Vegas in 2020

Las Vegas has a reputation for being a city with plenty of entertainment. Whether you are an indoors or outdoors person, you will always find something to enjoy. Moreover, the events cut across all ages.

Are you a Las Vegas resident, or do you plan to visit the city but are wondering what is in store for you this 2020? You should not worry about that. In Las Vegas, you are sure to find what works for you regardless of age, preferences, or inclination.

2020 has a lot to offer for concert lovers and enthusiasts in Las Vegas. Apart from the resident performers, there are entertainment gurus from other nations who are touring Las Vegas to give people the night they deserve. Whether you are a lover of country music, R&B, or rock, there is something for you.

Moreover, you can enjoy the performance as you indulge in your favorite gambling experience. Here is the schedule you should follow for the hottest concerts in Las Vegas in 2020.

Enjoy Mariah Carey from February 14th to 29th

Have you missed a concert with a musician with the best vocals and you ended up regretting it? This is your chance to catch up. If you want to see, experience, and listen to an accomplished musician of this generation, Mariah Carey is here to make your dreams come true at Caesars Palace.

What do you need to know about the performer? She has won the Grammy Award 5 times and keeps making quality music. Residents of Las Vegas love her because of her memorable stage presence and the experience she gives to concert-goers.

Attend the Enigma Show by Lady Gaga

As an entertainment capital, Las Vegas is known to invite surprise performers to grace its soil. This year is not any different. If you love Lady Gaga, you can enjoy her concerts between April 30th and May 16th of 2020. The top global musician will be performing at MGM Resort. Her electrifying performances always leave crowds asking for more.

During the said dates, you should expect two live shows from Lady Gaga. In the first show, she will unleash an energy-filled performance and entertain concert-goers with songs such as Million Reasons, Love Game, and Bad Romance. There are also selected nights of Jazz where you should expect slow music from her, including those composed by George Gershwin and other songwriters.

Kelly Clarkson at Zappos Theatre

If you are a lover of country music, you are sorted as well. Your beloved musician Kelly Clackson has performances in Las Vegan on different dates. If you are in Las Vegas in April, you can enjoy her shows between the 1st and 11th. Other shows are on the 31st of July, the 8th of August, and in September between 18th and 26th.

As a 3-time winner of Grammy Awards, Kelly Clarkson is sure to deliver the best performance. The songs you should be prepared to enjoy during her concerts in Planet Hollywood include People Like Us and Miss Independent, among other hits.

The Doobie Brothers Las Vegas Experience

If you are a fan of soft rock, pop, soul, and everything in-between, then this is the show for you. The Doobie Brothers have been gracing our since the 70s and undergone multiple sonic shifts. The result is an eclectic catalog of songs that you are sure to enjoy.

With literally decades of experience under their belt, the Doobie Brothers have perfected the art of live performance. Speaking of which, the venue of this Las Vegas show is the Venetian Theater.

The concert is happening on February dates between 7th and 22nd. If you want to experience a magnificent show from a top rock band, do not miss this concert. The band that has won Grammys 4 times, and that is a testament to just how good they are.

Lionel Richie Las Vegas Experience in March

Do you want to see the legendary Lionel Richie with your own eyes? The Wynn Las Vegas is the place to be on March 11th, 13th, and 14th. You are assured of having all-night dance extravaganza.

The hits that will leave you yearning for more include Goodbye and Say Me, and this is a must-attend show for anyone who loves Lionel Richie. Few things beat experiencing an enchanting performance by your favorite artist.

Barry Manilow Concert in Westgate Resort

The performances by Barry Manilow are known to be energetic. Do not expect the one in Las Vegas to be any different. The performance at the international showroom will be electrifying and enjoyable.

What are the highlights of the successes of Barry Manilow? He has had 12 songs topping the charts, including Copacabana. His shows are marked by powerful choreography, breathtaking dances, and excellent stage lighting.

The Bottom Line

