Can CBD Prevent Cancer?

Cannabidiol (or shortly CBD) is one of the numerous elements found in both hemp and marijuana. Relatively recently, CBD has rapidly infiltrated the public sphere, as some people started using it to cure themselves with it. CBD has helped numerous people with the treatment of severe seizure disorders.

This drew the attention of the public’s eye and, of course, of many scientists. Currently, many studies are being conducted on the various possible applications of CBD, and cancer treatment is one of those applications.

Let us examine what the latest research results say and whether CBD can actually help people with cancer. But first, an obvious question comes to mind.

Why Do People Pay So Much Attention to CBD?

After significantly improving the quality of life for many people that suffered from severe seizures and making headlines in all major news publications, CBD started to be used by many people. The people have started using it for all kinds of applications: pain relief, migraine prevention, cure for anxiety, etc.

And, even more people started to feel the power of CBD. The CBD had such an effect on people’s health, because it affects our own endocannabinoid system. Our bodies produce cannabinoid elements too, and inside, we have numerous receptors that interact with the cannabinoids that we produce.

However, we also have some additional receptors for other cannabinoids that are not produced by our bodies. The receptors that work with the CBD element are found in the immune system. They primarily influence inflammation and pain. This is why many people may feel much better after intaking CBD.

Of course, the more people start taking CBD and feel it affect their condition positively, the more notoriety CBD oils and similar products get. In the end, it all leads to more studies being done on the matter, and some unexpected conclusions being put forward.

CBD as the Only Treatment for Cancer

There is some foundation on which you could build a case for CBD being a major factor in reduced tumor creation. Here are some pieces of research that incite hope:

An analysis of 2019 studies performed in controlled environments and as experiments showed that cannabinoids reliably slowed down tumor development, diminished tumor invasion, and accelerated the death of tumor cells. The researchers want to continue their research into dosage and action correlation.

Another piece of research in 2019 showed that cannabinoids effectively stimulate tumor cell death, making glioblastoma cells more receptive of the radiation treatment. This effect only applies to the tumor cells: healthy cells are left untouched.

A study in 2014 showed that cannabinoids significantly decrease and, in some cases, even stop colorectal cancer cells from spreading. The experiment was conducted in vivo.

An analysis of more than 30 pieces of research in controlled and uncontrolled environments suggests that cannabinoids are an excellent option to treat gliomas.

Lastly, another study established that CBD is highly effective in pre-clinical stages of breast cancer. This piece of research reiterated the point that cannabinoids and especially CBD are great at diminishing the growth rate and spreading of tumor cells.

These are only a couple of numerous studies, which go into the possibility of cannabinoid treatment of cancer. There is still not enough research done to say anything conclusive, but the present evidence paints a very bright picture for the use of CBD in cancer treatment.

Possible Future Research Goals

Many scientists that have taken up researching cannabinoids and their effectiveness in treating cancer exclaim that this is a highly fruitful field of study. They need more investments and time to dedicate to research in order to incorporate CBD in real cancer treatment plans.

Some of the areas that the researches would love to explore are: efficacy of CBD with and without THC; the optimal dosing; the optimal CBD administering methods; and CBD and different types of cancer. According to Harvard Health Publishing, many scientists, who are involved in the research, are very optimistic about the studies.

CBD as a Addition for Cancer Treatment Plan

As of now, the only recognized and effective treatment for cancer is chemotherapy. The radiation kills cancer cells incredibly effectively, but it also brings a lot of negative side effects. These side effects include the feeling of sickness, no appetite, weight loss, among many others.

CBD as a Preventative Measure

Some pieces of research suggest that using CBD as a stopping mechanism in tumor growth is a quite successful and effective measure while other studies show no tangible effect at all. Most likely it all has to do with the cancer types.

CBD research is only in its first stages: there is a lot of research that has not yet been done. Researchers will have to complete long-term experiments, and they, of course, take quite months or even years.

Employing CBD on Your Own

An impressively big section of studies proves that using CBD is absolutely safe. Only minor side effects can kick in, including appetite change, weight change, and tiredness.

One thing to be aware of is that CBD may interact an unwanted way with some medications, because CBD affects metabolism. So, if you are on any medication, please consult with your GP, so as to avoid any complications and negative outcomes.

Conclusion

It is too soon to even speak about using CBD instead of chemotherapy. Numerous deep and comprehensible studies need to be completed before any action can be taken regarding the status of CBD in medicine.