Two Houston Area Coaches Selected To Coach In Prestigious McDonald’s All American Games In Houston

Top 48 emerging basketball stars take the court in the Annual Girls and Boys Games on April 1

HOUSTON, TX –Two Houston area coaches were selected today to join the rich legacy of high school basketball elite as coaches in the prestigious 2020 McDonald’s All American Games. Gary Hall, Varsity Head Coach at St. Thomas High School, and Charles Ament, Varsity Head Coach at Langham Creek High School, will lead the Boy’s East Team as Head Coach and Assistant Coach, respectively. Their selection was revealed during ESPN’s The Jump on January 23. The complete 2020 roster can be viewed here.

The local coaches will lead 12 of the top male high school basketball seniors from across the U.S. The McDonald’s All American Coaches have a deep history in leading some of the nation’s top basketball talent, including James Harden, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Candace Parker, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne, Skylar Diggins and Breanna Stewart.

To see the next generation of basketball greats, tune in to the 19th Annual McDonald’s All American Girls Game live on ESPN2 at 5:00 p.m. ET and the 43rd Annual Boys Game on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are now available through the Toyota Center box office.

“We have a lot of great coaching talent in Houston, and are proud to have two of our finest coaching the Boys East Team,” said Steve McKinney, local McDonald’s owner/operator. “Good luck to all of the players competing in these prestigious Games. We look forward to welcoming you to Houston.”

On Tuesday the McDonald’s All American Games lost a champion with the passing of its founder Morgan Wootten. It was his passion for coaching that led to the founding of the McDonald’s All American Games as a showcase to recognize the best high school basketball talent in the country. Since 1978, Morgan championed emerging basketball stars and helped girls and boys realize their dreams.

The McDonald’s All American Games celebrate the nation’s top athletes on their journey from hustle to greatness, while also enriching relationships with local communities across the country. Family, friends and fans can follow-along on their journey @mcdaag on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

One way that comes to life is though the McDonald’s All American Games continued support of Ronald McDonald House Charities and its network of local chapters. At RMHC, programs like the Ronald McDonald House®, Ronald McDonald Family Room® and Ronald McDonald Care Mobile® provide comfort and compassion to families with ill or injured children so they are fully supported and able to be a part of their child’s care.

@McDAAG

Be sure to follow @McDAAG on Twitter and Instagram to receive exclusive access to 2020 McDonald’s All American Games announcements and a behind-the-scenes look at current and past McDonald’s All Americans.

About McDonald’s USA

McDonald’s serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

ABOUT McDONALD’S GREATER HOUSTON OWNER/OPERATORS

The McDonald’s Greater Houston Owner/Operators Association (GHOA) is a co-operative of local business owners who own and operate more than 300 McDonald’s restaurants in Greater Houston. GHOA-owned McDonald’s restaurants employ more than 15,000 people in the Greater Houston community. Follow Houston McDonald’s on Instagram @McDonaldsHouston.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities®

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through its global network of over 275 Chapters in more than 65 countries and regions, and its three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House, the Ronald McDonald Family Room and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, RMHC helps families with ill or injured children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. RMHC programs not only provide access to quality health care, they enable family-centered care ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children’s care. For more information, visit rmhc.org. Follow RMHC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

All trademarks and/or registered trademarks are owned by their respective companies.